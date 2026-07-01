Haken Announce New EP With 'Delirium' Video

() UK progressive, alternative metal band Haken are excited to announce the release of the 'in a fever dream' EP, arriving digitally on July 17th, and physically as CD and vinyl on September 18th.

Co-produced and mixed by George Lever (Loathe, Sleep Token), and featuring bass contributions from Bryan Beller (Joe Satriani, The Aristocrats) & Adam 'Nolly' Getgood (Periphery), the band have crafted some of the most emotionally direct material of their career so far.

To celebrate the launch, they are also pleased to present the official video for new track 'delirium', directed by Oliver Kember. The band comments: "This EP was born from a period of reflection and rediscovery. Over the last few years, we've faced challenges that forced us to look inward, both as musicians and as people, and the songs on this record are the result of that journey.

We allowed ourselves to be completely honest in the writing process, digging into real experiences, doubts, and emotions rather than hiding behind them. That vulnerability gave these songs a weight and purpose unlike anything we've created before.

Musically, we pushed ourselves into new territory, embracing fresh influences while holding onto the intensity and identity that define this band. Working with producer George Lever helped us sharpen that vision, and Vada Studios provided the perfect environment to collaborate and bring it to life.

This EP captures a moment in time of us finding our feet again - moving forward, taking risks, and creating from a place that feels as genuine as we have ever been."

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