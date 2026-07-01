Hear Black Sabbath's 'Changes' Covered By Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan

(PR) Jay Buchanan, frontman of Rival Sons, has released a heartbreaking rendition of Black Sabbath track "Changes" from the Black Sabbath album 'Vol. 4' (1972).

The western-gothic-style cover (in the same vein as Jay's debut solo album "Weapons Of Beauty" which was released earlier this year) came about after Jay was asked to cover a Sabbath track for a Rolling Stone France session. The song has taken on special meaning for the singer, finding depth and resonance in "Changes" after the events of the past year.

Buchanan spent 18 months on the road with Black Sabbath around the world, when Rival Sons were main-support on Sabbath's - The End tour. As Ozzy Osbourne put it while talking about Rival Sons: "It's so refreshing to see a band coming up with such a great vibe... you see 500 bands and you see one and you go 'fck, they're good."

Jay offers this heartbreaking cover in homage to Ozzy and Sabbath, on the anniversary of what was a most brilliant and never-to-be-replicated charity stadium event, Back To The Beginning.

Jay states: "The chorus lyrics in this song, just four short words, are so eloquent to me. Ozzy became a permanent fixture in my life about ten years ago and the man I witnessed was a man who, against just about all odds, won. This man left us last year, in victory. I wanted to frame the song in that context, the hero that was allowed to age, lived to see his grandchildren and in his very last sunsets be kissed by the entire goddamn world when we saw him off at Villa Park last year."

The cover is available on all streaming services July 1st 2026, and as a very limited 300 copy run of 7-inch singles only available at Fingerprints Records, Long Beach, California.

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