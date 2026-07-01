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Mob Rules Preview New Album With 'Balance Of Power'

Official Announcement | Published: Jul 01, 2026 2:25 PM EDT
Mob Rules Preview New Album With 'Balance Of Power'

(All Noir) Mob Rules present their brand-new single "Balance Of Power", offering another powerful taste of their forthcoming studio album Stories From The Verdant Vale. The album is set for release on August 21 via ROAR - A Division Of Reigning Phoenix Music.

Stories From The Verdant Vale sees Mob Rules return to the narrative world introduced with their latest album Rise Of The Ruler (2025), which was widely praised and marked a major milestone in the band's career. The material originates from songs written during the final stages of those sessions, now presented as a special standalone release.

A true neck-breaker that makes no compromises, "Balance Of Power" impresses with its sheer force and relentless energy. As the band reveals, the track was refined down to the very last second: "Even during the final recording sessions at Bazement Studio, details were added and nuances refined to extract the maximum level of intensity."

The songs on Stories From The Verdant Vale reveal a slightly more direct and compact approach compared to Rise Of The Ruler, while staying true to the band's signature blend of melodic power metal, atmosphere and storytelling. Expanding the original concept from a different perspective, the material forms a natural extension of Rise Of The Ruler, while each track also stands strong on its own.

As vocalist Klaus Dirks recently said: "During the final stages of completing the album, we discussed possible bonus material for the earbook edition with the label. We were reluctant to use demo versions or similar material. This motivated us to write a few new songs. We were well aware of what we were getting ourselves into, but we also wanted to challenge ourselves a little."

Originally conceived in part as exclusive material, Stories From The Verdant Vale will now receive a proper release on vinyl and digital platforms due to high demand. The record was mixed by Markus Teske, with artwork created by Stan W. Decker.

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