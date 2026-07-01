Paul Di'Anno Documentary Filmmaker Discusses New Film With SiriusXM

(MS) Award-winning documentary filmmaker Wes Orshoski visited the SiriusXM New York City studios to discuss his new documentary chronicling the life and legacy of Paul Di'Anno, the former vocalist of Iron Maiden.

The film explores Di'Anno's influential role in Iron Maiden's early years while also taking an honest look at the health struggles he endured later in life. During the interview, Orshoski also shared how Metallica frontman James Hetfield became involved in the project.

"I know the Metallica camp a little from having made the Lemmy film. They were so incredibly accommodating with that, when I was working on that film. I just put the ask out there, and I wasn't sure if I'd get a positive response, but it was a 'yes' almost immediately. Knowing Hetfield, and being a fan of Metallica, I know he doesn't do a lot of interviews. When he does, you know he cares about what the topic is. He wants to do it. He wants to be there. That was incredible. That was all him wanting to do it."

Listen to the full interview with Wes Orshoski in the SiriusXM app here

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