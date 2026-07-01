Paul Di'Anno Documentary Filmmaker Discusses New Film With SiriusXM

(MS) Award-winning documentary filmmaker Wes Orshoski visited the SiriusXM New York City studios to discuss his new documentary chronicling the life and legacy of Paul Di'Anno, the former vocalist of Iron Maiden.
The film explores Di'Anno's influential role in Iron Maiden's early years while also taking an honest look at the health struggles he endured later in life. During the interview, Orshoski also shared how Metallica frontman James Hetfield became involved in the project.
"I know the Metallica camp a little from having made the Lemmy film. They were so incredibly accommodating with that, when I was working on that film. I just put the ask out there, and I wasn't sure if I'd get a positive response, but it was a 'yes' almost immediately. Knowing Hetfield, and being a fan of Metallica, I know he doesn't do a lot of interviews. When he does, you know he cares about what the topic is. He wants to do it. He wants to be there. That was incredible. That was all him wanting to do it."
Listen to the full interview with Wes Orshoski in the SiriusXM app here
Hear Paul Di'Anno Rock Iron Maiden Classic From New Live Album
Paul Di'Anno Live Album Previewed With 'Phantom Of The Opera' Performance
Paul Di'Anno's Battlezone Remaster 'Fighting Back' For 40th Anniversary
Paul Weller Announces 'Live At The BBC (Vol.2)'
Guns N' Roses Celebrate America's 250th With Ticket Deal- Watch Hollywood Vampires' 'Raise The Dead' At Montreux Jazz Festival- Airbourne- more
Watch Russell Dickerson And Fetty Wap's 'BOOTS' Video- Alan Jackson Rocks Over 80,000 Fans At All-Star Farewell Concert- RaeLynn and Rhett Akins- more
Usher and Chris Brown Share Recap Of The R&B Tour Kick Off- BTS Set To Launch 'BTS THE CITY 'ARIRANG' LONDON'- Madonna Confessions II Pop-Up- more
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Guns N' Roses Celebrate America's 250th With Ticket Deal
Watch Hollywood Vampires' 'Raise The Dead' At Montreux Jazz Festival
Hear Airbourne's New Song 'Kid In A Candy Store'
Haken Announce New EP With 'Delirium' Video
Hear Black Sabbath's 'Changes' Covered By Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan
A Perfect Circle's 'Thirteenth Step' Getting Audiophile Reissue
Rolling Stones Collaborators To Rock The Maui Music and Food Experience
Bryan Adams Celebrates Canada Day With '51st State'