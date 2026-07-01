Pink Floyd Veteran To Be Special Guest On Brit Floyd's July Tour Dates

(SRO) Brit Floyd currently on their expansive 123-date North American tour-have just excitingly announced that renowned vocalist Machan "Margaret" Taylor will join the band as a special guest for select performances, beginning July 10 at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (see dates below).

In addition, the group will welcome saxophone sensation Scott Page (Pink Floyd/Toto/Supertramp) for two shows: July 10 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and July 11 at SDSU Open Air in San Diego.

The addition of Machan Taylor brings an authentic connection to Pink Floyd's legacy and promises to make these special summer performances even more memorable for fans. Nearly 40 years after performing with Pink Floyd on the A Momentary Lapse of Reason and Delicate Sound of Thunder tours, Taylor-a celebrated member of Pink Floyd's touring family (as Margret Taylor)-is joining BRIT Floyd to reprise some of her unforgettable performances. Machan is also the author of the new memoir Naked Out Loud, which tells the story behind her remarkable life in music, from her childhood in Japan and New Jersey to performing with Pink Floyd. Her powerful voice has become synonymous with some of the most memorable live performances in Pink Floyd's history.

"We are incredibly honored to welcome Machan Taylor back to the Brit Floyd tour this summer," says Andy Robbins, CEO of Palladium Entertainment and producer of Brit Floyd's world tours. "Her voice helped define some of Pink Floyd's greatest live moments and having her share the stage with us is a real privilege. We know fans will be thrilled to experience the magic she brings to these songs."

These dates mark Brit Floyd's most ambitious production to date: The Moon, The Wall and Beyond tour. Produced by Palladium Entertainment, the dates celebrate 15 years of Brit Floyd (established in 2011), a milestone that underscores the band's evolution into a global phenomenon, having performed over 1,600 shows worldwide. The 2026 dates showcase a powerful creative concept celebrating two of Pink Floyd's most iconic and best-selling albums of all time, Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. The dates follow a massive 2025 that saw BRIT FLOYD dazzle audiences across North America, the UK, and Europe. Some highlights along the 2026 tour route include a return to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, along with stops in San Diego (San Diego State University Open Air Theatre) Grand Prairie, TX, Houston, TX, Cleveland, OH, and Charlotte, NC. Along the tour route, BRIT FLOYD will perform two special collaborative engagements (Saratoga Springs, NY and Bridgeport, CT) with Get the Led Out--A tribute to The Mighty Zep.

Brit Floyd's updated 2026 Tour Dates are as follows:

Friday, July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 11 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sunday, July 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Tuesday, July 14 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Auditorium

Thursday, July 16 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Friday, July 17 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Saturday, July 18 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

Sunday, July 19 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Theatre

Tuesday, July 21 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Thursday, July 23 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Friday, July 24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

Sunday, July 26 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

Monday, July 27 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

Wednesday, July 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater

Thursday, July 30 - Wheeling, WV - Capital Theatre

Friday, July 31 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Kirby Center

Saturday, August 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Tuesday, August 4 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom

Wednesday, August 5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom

Saturday, August 8 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sunday, August 9 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, August 11 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Thursday, August 13 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center

Friday, August 14 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center

Saturday, August 15 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, August 16 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

Wednesday, August 19 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

Friday, September 18 - Worcester, MA - Hanover Theatre

Saturday, September 19 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center

Sunday, September 20 - Shippensburg, PA - Luhrs Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, September 22 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center Theater

Thursday, September 24 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

Friday, September 25 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

Saturday, September 26 - Lexington, KY - Gatton Park

Sunday, September 27 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Tuesday, September 29 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

Wednesday, September 30 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater

Thursday, October 1 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Friday, October 2 - Park City, KS - Heartland Credit Union Arena

Monday, October 5 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Tuesday, October 6 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Wednesday, October 7 - Prescott, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

Friday, October 9 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente

Saturday, October 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Orleans Arena @ Orleans Casino

Sunday, October 11 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

Tuesday, October 13 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Theater

Wednesday, October 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

Thursday, October 15 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Friday, October 16 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Sacramento

Sunday, October 18 - Ridgefield, WA - Illani Casino

Tuesday, October 20 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center

Thursday, October 22 - Abbotsford BC - Rogers Forum

Friday, October 23 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Saturday, October 24 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center

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