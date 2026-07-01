Pink Floyd Veteran To Be Special Guest On Brit Floyd's July Tour Dates

(SRO) Brit Floyd currently on their expansive 123-date North American tour-have just excitingly announced that renowned vocalist Machan "Margaret" Taylor will join the band as a special guest for select performances, beginning July 10 at the iconic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (see dates below).
In addition, the group will welcome saxophone sensation Scott Page (Pink Floyd/Toto/Supertramp) for two shows: July 10 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and July 11 at SDSU Open Air in San Diego.
The addition of Machan Taylor brings an authentic connection to Pink Floyd's legacy and promises to make these special summer performances even more memorable for fans. Nearly 40 years after performing with Pink Floyd on the A Momentary Lapse of Reason and Delicate Sound of Thunder tours, Taylor-a celebrated member of Pink Floyd's touring family (as Margret Taylor)-is joining BRIT Floyd to reprise some of her unforgettable performances. Machan is also the author of the new memoir Naked Out Loud, which tells the story behind her remarkable life in music, from her childhood in Japan and New Jersey to performing with Pink Floyd. Her powerful voice has become synonymous with some of the most memorable live performances in Pink Floyd's history.
"We are incredibly honored to welcome Machan Taylor back to the Brit Floyd tour this summer," says Andy Robbins, CEO of Palladium Entertainment and producer of Brit Floyd's world tours. "Her voice helped define some of Pink Floyd's greatest live moments and having her share the stage with us is a real privilege. We know fans will be thrilled to experience the magic she brings to these songs."
These dates mark Brit Floyd's most ambitious production to date: The Moon, The Wall and Beyond tour. Produced by Palladium Entertainment, the dates celebrate 15 years of Brit Floyd (established in 2011), a milestone that underscores the band's evolution into a global phenomenon, having performed over 1,600 shows worldwide. The 2026 dates showcase a powerful creative concept celebrating two of Pink Floyd's most iconic and best-selling albums of all time, Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. The dates follow a massive 2025 that saw BRIT FLOYD dazzle audiences across North America, the UK, and Europe. Some highlights along the 2026 tour route include a return to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, along with stops in San Diego (San Diego State University Open Air Theatre) Grand Prairie, TX, Houston, TX, Cleveland, OH, and Charlotte, NC. Along the tour route, BRIT FLOYD will perform two special collaborative engagements (Saratoga Springs, NY and Bridgeport, CT) with Get the Led Out--A tribute to The Mighty Zep.
Brit Floyd's updated 2026 Tour Dates are as follows:
Friday, July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 11 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sunday, July 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Tuesday, July 14 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Auditorium
Thursday, July 16 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Friday, July 17 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Saturday, July 18 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Sunday, July 19 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Theatre
Tuesday, July 21 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Thursday, July 23 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
Friday, July 24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
Sunday, July 26 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion
Monday, July 27 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium
Wednesday, July 29 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater
Thursday, July 30 - Wheeling, WV - Capital Theatre
Friday, July 31 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Kirby Center
Saturday, August 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
Tuesday, August 4 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom
Wednesday, August 5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom
Saturday, August 8 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Sunday, August 9 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center
Tuesday, August 11 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
Thursday, August 13 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center
Friday, August 14 - Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center
Saturday, August 15 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, August 16 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
Wednesday, August 19 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!
Friday, September 18 - Worcester, MA - Hanover Theatre
Saturday, September 19 - Williamsport, PA - Community Arts Center
Sunday, September 20 - Shippensburg, PA - Luhrs Performing Arts Center
Tuesday, September 22 - Saginaw, MI - Dow Event Center Theater
Thursday, September 24 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
Friday, September 25 - Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre
Saturday, September 26 - Lexington, KY - Gatton Park
Sunday, September 27 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Tuesday, September 29 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
Wednesday, September 30 - Little Rock, AR - First Security Amphitheater
Thursday, October 1 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
Friday, October 2 - Park City, KS - Heartland Credit Union Arena
Monday, October 5 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
Tuesday, October 6 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Wednesday, October 7 - Prescott, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center
Friday, October 9 - Rancho Mirage, CA - Agua Caliente
Saturday, October 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Orleans Arena @ Orleans Casino
Sunday, October 11 - Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre
Tuesday, October 13 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Theater
Wednesday, October 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
Thursday, October 15 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Friday, October 16 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Sacramento
Sunday, October 18 - Ridgefield, WA - Illani Casino
Tuesday, October 20 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center
Thursday, October 22 - Abbotsford BC - Rogers Forum
Friday, October 23 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre
Saturday, October 24 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center
Brit Floyd Launch The Moon, The Wall and Beyond Tour
Brit Floyd Add Dates To The Moon, The Wall and Beyond Tour
Brit Floyd Launching The Moon, The Wall and Beyond Tour
Brit Floyd And Get The Led Out Joining Forces For Special Show
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