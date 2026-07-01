Prong, Jasta, Ghoul And More To Rock 10th Annual RPM Fest

(CCM) RPM Fest, New England's largest heavy music campout, returns for its landmark 10th anniversary from Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6, bringing together more than 40 rock, punk, and metal bands alongside a weekend of camping, entertainment, food, craft beer, and community in the woods of Western Massachusetts.
Held at the Millers Falls Rod & Gun Club in Montague, Massachusetts, RPM Fest has grown from a DIY backyard gathering into one of the Northeast's most anticipated underground music festivals. More than 1,500 fans are expected to attend the three-day event, which remains entirely volunteer-run and dedicated to supporting local and regional heavy music.
"RPM Fest is more than just a music festival, it's a community," said co-founder Brian Westbrook. "Western Massachusetts may be rural, but it's home to an incredibly passionate network of musicians, fans, artists, and volunteers who make this event possible. Every year, hundreds of people come together to create something truly special."
Since its humble beginnings celebrating the Western Massachusetts music scene, RPM Fest has built a reputation for delivering a high-quality, affordable festival experience while staying true to its grassroots roots. Operated entirely by volunteers made up of musicians and fans, every dollar generated by the festival is reinvested into making the event better each year.
"Word-of-mouth, flyering, street teams, and the support of our local community have helped RPM Fest grow into what it is today," said co-founder John Gulow. "Our goal has always been to create an unforgettable weekend that showcases incredible heavy music while welcoming everyone into the community."
Past editions of RPM Fest have featured acclaimed acts including Prong, Jasta, Ghoul, Conan, Weedeater, Bongzilla, Psychostick, Inter Arma, Black Tusk, Byzantine, Whores, King Parrot, Lich King, Lazer/Wulf, Scissorfight, Black Pyramid, and Moon Tooth.
Beyond the music, RPM Fest offers a full weekend experience featuring:
* Three days of camping
* More than 40 bands across multiple stages
* Professional wrestling
* Burlesque performances
* Heavy metal trivia
* Karaoke
* Horror movie screenings
* Metal yoga
* Drag bingo
* Artist Alley and vendor market featuring alternative artists and makers
* Food vendors serving barbecue, burgers, tacos, noodles, pastries, coffee, lemonade, smoothies, and vegan and gluten-free options
* A fully stocked bar featuring craft beer, liquor, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages
From the city of tents nestled among the trees to late-night singalongs, glowsticks, and lifelong friendships, RPM Fest has become known for creating an atmosphere where fans, bands, volunteers, and artists are all part of the same community.
As RPM Fest celebrates its tenth edition, organizers remain committed to the festival's founding mission: creating an affordable, welcoming destination for underground heavy music while showcasing the talent and creativity of the region.
For longtime attendees and first-time campers alike, RPM Fest continues to prove that it's more than a festival, it's the heaviest party of the summer.
2026 Artists:
High on Fire
Monolord
Wh*res
The Dwarves
Khemmis
Acid Witch
Dopethrone
Ecstatic Vision
Squid Pisser
Phantom
Void
Graveripper
Castle
Mother Iron Horse
Nott
Atomic Witch
Intercourse
Leather lung
Antagonizor
Pegzilla
The Rumours
Dysentery
Karate Steve
Dead Street Dreamers
Lesotho
Horse Grave
Xenosis
North Star the Wanderer
Goblet
Problem with Dragons
Western Massacre
Miracle Blood
The Prozacs
Street Trash
Gravewraith
Earthlore
Afghan Haze
Accursed
The Outlourdes
Swamphead
Grip Bite
Rock Shop
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