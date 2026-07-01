Rolling Stones Collaborators To Rock The Maui Music and Food Experience

(SFM) On August 21-22 at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, the Maui Music and Food Experience will feature a reunion performance by two of the Stones' most iconic collaborators, Lisa Fischer and Bernard Fowler.

Fisher is a GRAMMY-winning vocalist who spent more than two decades as a featured singer for The Rolling Stones, earning praise from Keith Richards for her "amazing power, energy, and projection." Fowler has been a cornerstone of the band's live performances and recordings since 1989.

Together, the pair will perform songs spanning The Rolling Stones' legendary catalog, offering fans a rare chance to experience the music through the voices of two artists who helped define the band's live sound for decades.

The Maui Music and Food Experience upholds the Hua Momona Foundation's core mission to alleviate food insecurity, accelerate the Lahaina post-fire rebuild, and foster the youth music scene on the island of Maui. It unites acclaimed musicians and world-class chefs in a celebration of both the community and the aloha spirit. Learn more about the event here

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