The Commoners Announce 'Runnin' Blind' Single and UK Tour

(Noble) Celebrated Canadian Roots Rock band The Commoners return to the UK in November 2026 for a 12-date Headline UK Tour with special guest Spencer Mackenzie.

To coincide with the tour announcement, The Commoners will release a new single "Runnin' Blind" on Friday July 24th. "Runnin' Blind" is the second single from the band's third studio album due for release in 2027.

"We can't wait to get back to the UK," says the band's lead singer, Chris Medhurst. "British audiences are the best in the world. We always love playing live to our UK fans."

"Runnin' Blind' hits hard right out of the gate," Medhurst continues. "Musically, we wanted something that carried a lot of swagger and rock and roll grit, but lyrically it confronts that uneasy feeling of moving forward, when you can't see what's right in front of you. It sets a bold tone for the next record."

"Bassist Ben Spiller, who crafted the initial iteration of the track, sheds light on its origins: "We wrote 'Runnin' Blind' as a reflection on the last few years we've spent living on the road. Touring has a way of throwing you into situations you could never plan for. Sometimes you just have to trust your instincts and keep moving. That's really where the song came from. It's a lighthearted look at the chaos, misadventures, and unpredictability that come with chasing this dream, but it's also a love letter to that lifestyle, and a reminder that some of the best stories come from the moments you never saw coming."

"The song symbolizes running full speed down a dark road and trusting you'll make the turn before it's too late, so we wanted to capture that high-octane energy where everything feels urgent, loud, and off the rails," says guitarist Ross Hayes Citrullo. "We tracked live off the floor to lock in that massive, driving groove, with blazing guitars and a driving organ for that authentic retro attitude. It's a track built to strip gears and rattle some speakers, and we're already dialing up the engine in rehearsals so we can rock these UK venues in November." See the tour dates here

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