Watch Hollywood Vampires' 'Raise The Dead' At Montreux Jazz Festival

(ASPR) Hollywood Vampires, the rock supergroup consisting of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen announce At Montreux Jazz Festival, a powerful live document from their legendary 2018 performance at the Montreux Jazz Festival, including several cover versions that had not previously been released by Hollywood Vampires, including a standout rendition of Motorhead's "Ace of Spades," as a tribute to the late Lemmy. It arrives digitally on August 7 and on CD and vinyl on October 16 via earMUSIC.

Thei first song from the live album "Raise The Dead" is now online, including a live video that captures the energy of that night. The recording is a thunderous celebration of rock history delivered with raw power, attitude and unmatched chemistry - a night where legends honored legends.

In 2018, the Hollywood Vampires took to the prestigious Montreux stage, bringing their unique blend of theatrical rock, reverence for their fallen heroes, and unapologetic energy to one of the most renowned festivals in the world. What unfolded was more than a concert. A celebration of the music, the excess, the camaraderie and the legacy that continues to shape generations.

Rooted in the spirit of the original Hollywood Vampires, a legendary collective of musicians united by friendship, mischief, and a shared love for rock 'n' roll, the band channels both the reckless joy, and the deeper reflection that defined an era. As captured in this live recording, their performance embodies that same paradox: The wild abandon of rock excess alongside a heartfelt tribute to those who came before them.

AT MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL TRACK LISTING:

"I Want My Now"

"Raise the Dead"

"I Got a Line on You"

"7 and 7 Is"

"My Dead Drunk Friends"

"Five to One/Break on

Through"

"The Jack"

"Ace of Spades"

"Baba O'Riley"

"As Bad as I Am"

"The Boogieman Surprise"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Combination"

"People Who Died"

"Sweet Emotion"

"Welcome to Bushwackers"

"Heroes"

"Train Kept A-Rollin'"

"School's Out/Another

Brick in the Wall"

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