Watch Royale Lynn's 'Altar' Video

(Epitaph) Royale Lynn returns with a video for her new single "Altar," co-written with Cody Quistad of Wage War. Emerging from the confines of her 2025 LP BLACK MAGIC, Royale moves through a series of striking archetypal vignettes and sonically deepens the dark-pop elements introduced on fan-favorite "WTCH."

Anchored by soaring vocals and thunderous synth-driven breakdowns, "Altar" captures Royale's empowering declaration: "Devotion is choosing you in every version of reality," as she unfolds the layers of femininity and desire.

With over 135 million global streams and over 1.5 million followers across socials, Royale Lynn has established herself as a powerhouse in the hard rock scene. Bringing her "ceiling-scraping vocals" to festivals like Louder Than Life, Welcome To Rockville, and Aftershock, receiving the once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform alongside rock legends, Disturbed and touring North America with Skillet, Seether and Asking Alexandria.

Praised by Billboard, Loudwire and Revolver, her 2025 release, BLACK MAGIC, tore through the rock scene. Hard-hitting singles like "DEATH WISH" featuring Danny Worsnop (Asking Alexandria) landed at #27 on the rock radio charts, "INSIDE OUT" spotlighted on a Times Square billboard by Amazon Music, and the smoldering "GREED" ushered in the 2025 WWE Summer Slam. The powerful music video for "SACRIFICE" painted a visual picture of the darkness that can accompany mental illness.

Royale will kick off her Royale Pain In The A$$ tour on July 9 in Knoxville, TN, supporting Memphis May Fire, before starting her headline dates on July 16. She'll be making stops in Chicago (7/28), Dallas (8/26) and Los Angeles (9/1) with support from Kingdom Collapse, MVSSIE, Pretty Pity, and Hollow Pact

Royale Pain In The A$$ Tour Dates

July 9 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine *

July 11 - Albany, NY - Empire Live *

July 12 - Portland, ME - Aura *

July 14 - Rochester, NY - Anthology *

July 15 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre *

July 16 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

July 19 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall *

July 21 - Springfield, MO - The Regency Live #

July 23 - University City, MO - Blueberry Hill #

July 24 - Des Moines, IA - xBk Live #

July 25 - Menahga, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest

July 26 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon ^

July 28 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen ^

July 30 - Saginaw, MI - The Vault Saginaw ^

August 1 - Mattawa, ON - Thunder Valley Semi Races

August 2 - Ottawa, ON - Galerie SAW Gallery ^

August 5 - Toronto, ON - Drake Underground ^

August 6 - London, ON - Rum Runners ^

August 7 - Watertown, NY - Maggie's on the River ^

August 9 - Columbus, OH - The Summit Music Hall ^

August 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie ^

August 12 - Lowell, MA - Taffeta Music Hall ^

August 14 - Lynchburg, VA - Super Rad Arcade Bar +

August 15 - Raleigh, NC - Kings +

August 16 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage +

August 18 - Winter Park, FL - Conduit +

August 19 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum +

August 21 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall +

August 22 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock'n'Roll Chicken Shack +

August 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Hall +

August 25 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group +

August 26 - Dallas, TX - TX Tea Room +

August 27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger +

August 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Uptown Funk Dueling Pianos @

August 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar @

September 1 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

September 3 - Henderson, NV - Grey Witch @

September 5 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge @

October 17 - Nashville, TN - Ceremony Festival 2026

* Supporting Memphis May Fire

# Kingdom Collapse

^ MVSSIE

+ Pretty Pity

@ Hollow Pact

Related Stories

Royale Lynn Honors First Responders With Danny Worsnop Collab 'Death Wish'

News > Royale Lynn