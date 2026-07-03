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Bombus Announce New Album 'No Magic'

Official Announcement | Published: Jul 03, 2026 1:01 PM EDT
Bombus Announce New Album 'No Magic'

(Freeman Promotions) Swedish rock band Bombus is proud to announce their new album, 'No Magic,' set for release in early 2027 via Black Lodge Records.

'No Magic' is the band's rawest, heaviest and most uncompromising record to date. Stripped of filler, it delivers powerful, hard-hitting rock with maximum impact and zero distractions.

The band shares: "This is us at our most real. No magic, just pure force." Further details regarding the release date, upcoming singles and touring plans, including the European "No Magic" Album Tour, will be announced soon.

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