DED Release Deluxe Edition of 'RESENT'

(ASPR) DED are pleased to release the deluxe version of their September 2025-released album RESENT via UNFD today, July 3. RESENT: Deluxe Edition features unreleased tracks and demos, adding 11 new tracks to the original 12-track album and offering fans a deeper look into the creative sessions that ultimately shaped RESENT.

The RESENT Deluxe edition expands on the band's third studio album with five additional songs, including the previously released single "Weapon" and "DENOUNCER." It also features three tracks that were strong contenders for the original album but ultimately didn't make the final tracklist, along with six demos ranging from raw early ideas to near-finished recordings.

"We thought it would be cool to put everything out there and give people a look behind the curtain," says frontman Joe Cotela. "These songs and demos were all part of the creative process behind RESENT, and we wanted fans to hear the full picture of what we were working on during that era."

Speaking about "DENOUNCER," Cotela explains, "I've always loved this song. I wanted it on the record, but I think it ended up feeling a little left-of-center compared to the rest of the album. It's not necessarily a strange song, but it has a different energy and perspective that made it stand apart from the other tracks. Looking back, that may be exactly what makes it interesting.

"At its core, the song is about finding your own spiritual power and refusing to hand that power over to people who want to use fear, guilt, or authority to control others. A lot of the inspiration came from seeing evangelists, institutions, politicians, and religious figures use faith as a tool for influence rather than a path to connection. The song isn't about attacking pure religion or telling people what to believe. It's about questioning anyone who claims to speak on behalf of something greater or weaponizing that for gain while using that position to manipulate others.

"For me, spirituality, faith, love, energy, life, death, the essence of being alive-those are deeply personal experiences. No other human being can define my relationship with the universe, with the creator, or with whatever connects us all. I believe people should be encouraged to look deep within themselves, ask questions, and find their own path rather than externally and faithfully following someone else's version of truth. Ultimately, 'DENOUNCER' is a reminder that we should question everything we think we know-not from a place of cynicism, but from a place of curiosity, growth, and personal freedom. Well, maybe a little cynicism."

Overall, the deluxe is a "must-listen" for fans. Check it out here

RESENT: DELUXE EDITION TRACK LISTING:

"Wasted"

"You Want Honest?" (Feat. Chad Gray)

"Purpose: Be Myself"

"Rockstar"

"Eraser"

"Never Belong"

"Dig Deep"

"F*** With It"

"Point of No Return"

"Rise Above It All" (Feat. Upon A Burning Body)

"Fight Forever (2 Rot)"

"Until I Die" (Feat. Chris Motionless)

"Weapon"*

"Denouncer"*

"Set The World on Fire"*

"Windbreaker"*

"I'm Here To Stay"*

"Become The Villain" (Demo)*

"Get Ready Stay Ready" (Demo)*

"Phantom Limb" (Demo)*

"Missed The Point" (Demo)*

"Colors" (Demo)*

"Wave and Watch" (Demo)*

*Deluxe Edition Tracks

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