Wide Mouth Mason Leads Rockstalgia Music Festival Lineup

(EA) Rockstalgia Music Festival announces its inaugural two-day celebration of rock music, set for July 11 and 12, 2026 at the Orono Fairgrounds in Orono, Ontario. Spanning 70s, 80s, and 90s rock across two stages and 24 bands, the festival is anchored by JUNO recognized Canadian headliner Wide Mouth, with tickets at $39.95 for Sunday, $69.95 for Saturday including taxes and fees.

Rockstalgia has partnered with Town Trolley to provide bus transportation to and from the festival for $99, which includes a General Admission ticket, with pickup points across Durham Region, Port Perry, Peterborough, Cobourg, and Belleville.

Saturday's mainstage is topped by Wide Mouth Mason, one of Canada's most celebrated rock exports. Formed in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan in 1995, the duo of Shaun Verreault on vocals and guitars and Safwan Javed on percussion and vocals built their reputation on a sound that moves fluidly between alternative rock, earthy blues, and brilliant jam band excursions. Their 1997 self titled record earned Gold status in Canada and a JUNO nomination for Best New Group, and over three decades they have toured with legends including The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, and ZZ Top while performing twice at Switzerland's esteemed Montreux Jazz Festival. Their ninth studio album, 'Late Night Walking,' continues a career defined by reinvention without loss of their signature sound.

The mainstage lineup is rounded out by a deep roster of acclaimed tribute acts spanning the eras the festival celebrates. Saturday features Supernauts paying homage to Black Sabbath, Permanent Waves honouring Rush, Led By Zeppelin channelling Led Zeppelin, and DESTROYER Canada recreating the spectacle of a 70s era KISS show. Sunday brings Practically Petty saluting Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Fleetwood Nicks capturing the harmonies of Fleetwood Mac, Pearl Jamming delivering the energy of Pearl Jam, From The Hip celebrating The Tragically Hip, and The AC/DC Show Canada bringing the high voltage power of AC/DC to the stage.

Running alongside the mainstage is the Local and Loud Stage, positioned side by side with the main platform so emerging artists share the same crowd and the same exposure. Saturday is headlined by Luscious, fronted by powerhouse vocalist Brielle Leblanc, a band that has shared stages with Def Leppard, I Mother Earth, and Tom Morello. Sunday's Local and Loud headliner is Two For The Show, a veteran Durham Region duo whose road-tested catalogue of 70s, 80s, and 90s anthems comes from decades sharing bills with April Wine, The Tragically Hip, and Our Lady Peace. The stage also hosts the Main Stage Challenge, an original band competition that gives local acts a coveted festival slot. Oddsfiche, Elektrodriver, Burning Bridges, PsyChlo, and Life of Exile go head-to-head on July 11 on the Local and Loud Stage for the title of Rockstalgia 2026 Local Legends, with the winner earning an opening slot on the main stage and $1,500 in prizes.

Founded by Festival Director Angela Baltkois, mother of emerging artist Katie Layne, Rockstalgia grew from a lifelong love of music and a desire to create a genuine home for rock artists. The festival supports three core charitable partners, the Bowmanville Hospital Foundation, Bethesda House, and Wounded Warriors Canada, weaving community giving into its mission alongside year-round initiatives like the Backstage Local songwriter showcase. Rockstalgia operates as full music platform, hosting events throughout Durham Region and surrounding areas. Beyond the music, the weekend features food trucks, marketplace vendors, a beer tent, and the Little Rockers Kids Zone, making Rockstalgia a full-scale family friendly destination.

With 24 bands, two stages, and a tagline that captures its ambition, Rock Through the Decades, Feel It All Again, Rockstalgia invites fans across Ontario and beyond to spend a weekend immersed in the music that shaped generations. Tickets and full festival information are available at rockstalgia.com.

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