Death SS To Deliver 'Pandemonium' With New Single

(United Forces) Italian horror metal pioneers DEATH SS proudly announce the release of their brand-new single "Pandemonium", a powerful new work that opens an exciting chapter in the band's history while paving the way towards their landmark 50th anniversary celebrations in 2027.

"Pandemonium" will receive its exclusive world premiere on July 17, 2026, as a limited 7-inch vinyl, released exclusively during DEATH SS' headline performance at Italy's renowned Luppolo In Rock Festival in Cremona. Beginning July 24, the single will become available on all major digital platforms, while the vinyl edition will reach record stores via Lucifer Rising/Self.

Marking the band's long-awaited recording return, the 7-inch release features the title track "Pandemonium" alongside the exclusive B-side "Candlelight", available exclusively on vinyl and omitted from the digital release.

With "Pandemonium", DEATH SS once again channel their unmistakable artistic vision, transforming apocalyptic imagery, esoteric symbolism and occult references into a striking metaphor for today's world. Demons, broken seals and the Great Beast become powerful symbols of war, fanaticism, mass manipulation, collective anger and the profound spiritual crisis affecting modern society.

As always, DEATH SS invite listeners to explore multiple layers of interpretation beyond the song's narrative. Beneath its dark imagery lies a reflection on human consciousness and the urgent need for inner awakening, reinforcing the symbolic and philosophical approach that has distinguished the band throughout its entire career.

With "Pandemonium", Death SS reaffirm their status as one of Europe's most influential and visionary horror metal acts, embracing evolution while remaining true to the identity that has inspired generations of fans for nearly five decades.

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