Eaten By Sharks Go DIY With 'Treading Water' Video

(MDPR) Canadian extreme metal outfit Eaten By Sharks return with a brand new single and official music video for "Treading Water," delivering a raw, high energy performance cut that blends multiple live shows into a tightly synced visual assault.

The video takes a no-frills, DIY approach, stitched together from guerrilla style live footage and edited with surgical precision. Every hit, scream, and breakdown is locked to the frame, giving the viewer a front row seat to the chaos without losing the clarity of the performance.

Built on technical death metal precision and modern deathcore weight, "Treading Water" surges with shifting rhythms, crushing breakdowns, and layered extreme vocals. It captures the band's live intensity in its purest form, unfiltered and relentless from start to finish.

"This one is straight live energy," the band explains. "We wanted it to feel like you are right there in the pit with us. No polish, no gloss, just the reality of how hard we hit on stage. 'Treading Water' is survival mode."

The release continues the momentum from their upcoming full length record The Undertow Of Hate , expanding the band's ongoing nautical horror concept. Following earlier material like "In Tidal Chaos," this new chapter pushes further into themes of pressure, collapse, and psychological endurance.

Fans of Fit For An Autopsy, Cattle Decapitation, Dethklok, and Angelmaker will find plenty to latch onto as the band continues carving out their lane in the modern extreme metal landscape.

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