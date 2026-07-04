Mother Of Millions Announce New Album 'T'

(All Noir) Greek progressive metal titans Mother Of Millions have announced the release of their new studio album, "Τ", the powerful follow-up to 2024's critically acclaimed "Magna Mater", due for release on September 11 via ViciSolum Productions. With this record, the band delivers its most ambitious and emotionally charged work yet: a sweeping, cinematic metal odyssey created in the shadow of global unrest.

"Τ" is an album born from the tension between devastation and defiance, lyrically connecting 19th-century American poets with 20th-century Greek poets through themes of war, death, and eternity. Fueled by the relentless cycle of wars waged from above and endured from below, the record channels the roar of collapsing worlds and the pulse of those who refuse to be crushed by them.

From the opening moments, the album strikes with force, crushing riffs, thunderous rhythms, and vast atmospheric layers. Each track carries the weight of conflict yet burns with a fierce, unyielding hope, the kind that survives in the hearts of people who stand together when everything else falls apart.

The band describes the album's core vision in their own words: "'Τ' is the endless cycle of wars declared by the powerful and died in by the poor. We shaped these songs from the echoes of screams and laments, but also from hope. A stubborn hope that the sun will rise over the ruins of the world, over the war drums, over the thunderous heartbeats of people standing together. Where metal meets cinematic atmosphere, 'Τ' is heavy music for heavy times."

Tracklist:

01. The Wound

02. The War

03. The Aftermath

04. The Innocent

05. The Ascent

06. As One

07. The One

08. The Circle

09. The Sun

10. Death

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