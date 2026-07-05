Gypsy Pistoleros To Support Warrior Soul On Their 'Drugs, God and the New Republic' Anniversary Tour

(PR) Cult New York rock legends Warrior Soul have announced their 2026 UK Tour, celebrating the 35th Anniversary of their landmark album Drugs, God and the New Republic, with very special guests Gypsy Pistoleros.

Formed in New York in 1987, Warrior Soul exploded onto the international rock scene with their incendiary fusion of hard rock, punk attitude and politically charged lyrics, fronted by the incomparable Kory Clarke. Landmark albums including Last Decade Dead Century, Drugs, God and the New Republic and Salutations from the Ghetto Nation earned the band a fiercely loyal worldwide following, a major-label deal with Geffen Records, and cemented their reputation as one of rock's most fearless and uncompromising acts.

Nearly four decades later, Warrior Soul remain one of the most electrifying live bands on the planet. Joining them are one of the UK's most original, theatrical and genre-defying bands... GYPSY PISTOLEROS The World's Only Glam Punk Goth 'n' Roll Outlaws.

Fresh from the release of their universally acclaimed new album Dark Faerie Tales, Gypsy Pistoleros arrive on the tour riding the biggest wave of critical acclaim in their career.

The album has been hailed by critics around the world as their finest work to date, earning glowing reviews across the rock press.

For Gypsy Pistoleros, the invitation to join Warrior Soul is particularly meaningful.

Warrior Soul have long been a major influence on the band, making this tour not simply another run of dates, but the opportunity to share the stage with one of the defining underground rock acts of the last four decades.

The pairing promises one of 2026's most explosive touring packages-two fiercely independent bands united by the same philosophy:

Rock 'n' Roll should challenge.

Rock 'n' Roll should surprise.

Rock 'n' Roll should never be vanilla.

Expect danger.

Expect glamour.

Expect punk.

Expect theatre.

Expect the unexpected.

See the dates here

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