John Mellencamp Announces Exclusive Open Rehearsal

(Sacks & Co) John Mellencamp has announced plans to hold an exclusive open rehearsal at Ford Center in Evansville, IN on July 8. Running from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M., the event will provide fans with a glimpse into John and the band's preparation for the upcoming Dancing Words Tour - The Greatest Hits.

Entry is free for local residents who arrive with a nonperishable item for the Evansville Rescue Mission. Tickets will be distributed to those in line on a first come basis. Doors will open at 4:45.

His tour opens two nights later, and finds Mellencamp performing all his most beloved songs in a single night - some of which haven't been played live in many years.

Poised to be one of the most anticipated tours of the summer, fans can expect to hear Mellencamp's best known songs including "Pink Houses," "Jack and Diane," "Small Town," "Hurts So Good," "Authority Song," "Key West Intermezzo (I Saw You First)," as well as beloved tracks that he hasn't performed live in ten plus years, including "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.," "I Need a Lover," "Wild Nights," and "Ain't Even Done With the Night," among other long unplayed gems.

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