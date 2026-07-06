KALEO Expand Way Down We Go Tour

(BHM) Icelandic rock band KALEO announce dates for the EU/UK leg of their Way Down We Go tour. The band will be heading to several cities in Europe and The UK in March 2027.
Extending the much-anticipated North American tour - which kicked off last weekend in Los Angeles, CA - the European/UK leg will continue celebrating the 10th anniversary of the breakout record, A/B, as well as the A/B (deluxe anniversary edition) double-LP, out now via Rhino Records.
News of the EU/UK tour comes after KALEO began their extensive North American Way Down We Go tour on June 27 at Los Angeles, CA's The Novo. This summer, they'll be joined by very special guests Dawes, Darren Kiely, Geoffroy, Vincent Lima, Dogpark, and 4x GRAMMY-nominee, singer-songwriter Elle King as they make their way up the West Coast, through the Rocky Mountains then into the Midwest and Canada before finishing on the East Coast in August. Notable stops include Colorado's famed Red Rocks, NYC's Pier 17, and Nashville's Pinnacle. See all dates below and more information here.
On June 12th, the band released their much-anticipated A/B (deluxe anniversary edition) double-LP, out now via Rhino Records. As well as commemorating their breakout record - which spawned hits like "All The Pretty Girls," "No Good," and the universal sensation "Way Down We Go," which has nearly 4 billion streams and has been featured in over 3 million TikToks, cementing it as one of the most viral tracks in the history of the platform - with a digital deluxe edition, KALEO will be pressing the album, alongside never-before-heard recordings and iconic live performances of original songs, into a limited edition vinyl double-LP.
The deluxe anniversary 2LP highlights the vinyl debut of the "Way Down We Go" stripped version, "Up In The Sky," a studio track previously unreleased outside of Iceland, and the premiere of a new spin on an old classic, "Still No Good," which features an accompanying music video filmed at United Record Pressing, the same location they filmed the original "No Good" video. Transforming an intimate, live studio session into a reflection on time, artistic evolution, and legacy, the "Still No Good" music video looks back at an electric time in KALEO's history with fondness and learned insight.
WAY DOWN WE GO TOUR
EUROPE/THE UK SPRING 2027
MARCH
1 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene
2 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene
4 - Stockholm, SE - Annexet
5 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen
8 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal
9 - Brussels, BE - Cirque Royal
11 - Cologne, DE - Palladium
14 - Madrid, ES - Live Las Ventas
15 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz
17 - Milan, IT - Fabrique
19 - Warsaw, PO - COS Torwar
20 - Prague, CZ - Forum Karlin
22 - Munich, DE - Zenith
23 - Zurich, CH - Halle 622
25 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Sportarena
26 - Vienna, AT - Gasometer
29 - Berlin, DE - Uber Eats Music Hall
30 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
APRIL
1 - Paris, FR - Zenith Paris La Villette
3 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
6 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
8 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
9 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
WAY DOWN WE GO TOUR
NORTH AMERICA SUMMER 2026
JULY
1 - Portland, OR - Grand Lodge ^
3 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle +
4 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^
6 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion ^
7- Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
10 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field
12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte !
14 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre +
16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove !
18 - Kansas City, MO Grinders !
19 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle !
21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed !
22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Mejier Gardens !
23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore !
25 - Quebec, QC - Agora $
27 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom ^
28 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS ^
30 - Fairlee, VT - Lake Morey Resort
AUGUST
1 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama Resort +
4 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner #
5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore #
7 - New York, NY - Pier 17 #
8 - Washington, DC - Anthem &
SEPTEMBER
9 - Ottawa, ON - History Ottawa
11 - New Glasgow, OE - Sommo Festival
! DAWES
+ ELLE KING
# DARREN KIELY
^ VINCENT LIMA
$ GEOFFROY
& Dogpark
KALEO Share 'Still No Good' Video As Deluxe 'A/B' Album Arrives
Hear Kaleo Reimagine 'No Good'
KALEO Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of Their Debut With Expanded Reissue and Tour
Kaleo Announce North American Payback Tour
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Asia Announce New Album With 'The Traveller (Into The Light)' Video
Muse Kick Off North American The Wow! Signal Tour
KALEO Expand Way Down We Go Tour
Chris Isaak's 'Heart Shaped World' Given Audiophile Upgrade
Katerina Nicole And Johnny Ciardullo Team Up For 'Black On White'
Winter In Eden Release 'Never Untold' Album
Amon Amarth Offshoot Fimbul Winter Recruit The Crown's Johan Lindstrand For 'When The Sun Comes Out At Night'
Foreigner In The Studio For '4' Anniversary
Sammy Hagar Calls For Unity 'Right Now'
Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Shares America's 250th Message
Stanley Simmons Share 'Don't Leave Me Here Like That' Video
Rivers Of Nihil Forced To Cancel Japanese Tour