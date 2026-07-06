Muse Kick Off North American The Wow! Signal Tour

(Live Nation) Last night, GRAMMY Award-winning English rock titans Muse kicked off their highly anticipated North American headlining run, The Wow! Signal Tour, with a blistering opening-night performance at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO.

Joined by special guests Bloc Party and The Temper Trap, the band delivered the kind of ambitious, larger than life production that has become synonymous with MUSE, complete with stunning visuals, intricate lighting, and towering lasers.

The career-spanning set showcased the band's unmistakable live intensity, weaving together fan favorites including "Hysteria," "Supermassive Black Hole," and "Knights of Cydonia" with selections from their new album, The Wow! Signal. Highlights included "Hexagons," "Nightshift Superstar," "Be With You," and "Cryogen," giving North American audiences an early taste of the band's latest material as MUSE launched the tour in spectacular fashion.

The tour supports the band's tenth studio album, The Wow! Signal, which was released recently on June 26 via Warner Records. The new album explores themes of extraterrestrial communication, technological anxiety, existential wonder, and humanity's search for meaning in an increasingly disconnected world.

The Wow! Signal Tour continues tomorrow at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, IN before making stops in Tinley Park, Toronto, Atlanta, Austin, and more. The North American run concludes August 31 with a landmark performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Bloc Party and Portugal. The Man will appear on select dates throughout the tour, with The Temper Trap joining all shows.

Jul 07 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center * ~

Jul 10 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre * ~

Jul 11 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center * ~

Jul 13 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre * ~

Jul 15 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre * ~

Jul 17 - Quebec, QC @ Festival d'ete de Quebec ^

Jul 18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center * ~

Jul 22 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center * ~

Jul 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Albany Med Health System at SPAC * ~

Jul 25 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater * ~

Jul 28 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion * ~

Jul 29 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion * ~

Aug 10 - Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater - ~

Aug 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 14 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion - ~

Aug 15 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater - ~

Aug 18 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater - ~ +

Aug 20 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 22 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater - ~

Aug 23 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 26 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 27 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 29 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - ~

Aug 31 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl - ~

^ festival

* support from Bloc Party

- support from Portugal. The Man

~ support from The Temper Trap

+ non-Live Nation date

Related Stories

Muse Mark Album Release With Ellie Goulding Collab Visualizer

Kenny Chesney: Living in Fast Forward Exhibit Coming To Country Music Hall Of Fame

Watch MUSE's 'Nightshift Superstar' Video

Hear MUSE's New Song 'Cryogen'

News > Muse