Winter In Eden Release 'Never Untold' Album

(Glass Onyon) Winter In Eden return with their highly-anticipated fifth album 'Never Untold' which is powerful, modern and yet perfectly balanced. 'Never Untold' is available on CD (digipack), LP (webstore exclusive) and all good digital platforms containing ten tracks with elements touching on symphonic metal and progressive rock.

This new studio album builds and further refines the unique style that is Winter In Eden as the band showcases a new line-up led by founder members Vicky Johnson and Steve Johnson. They are joined by Arun Kamath (Guitars) and Owen Alec (Drums) with a guest appearance from Ruud Jolie who performs on four of the tracks.

The album was mixed by Jos Driessen, with co‑mixing by Joost van den Broek, whose production credits include Epica, Powerwolf and Stream of Passion. Their involvement marks a significant step in the band's sonic development, bringing enhanced clarity, depth and dynamic range to the new material.

Lead singer Vicky Johnson said of the release "We've taken our time with this album as we wanted to create something that was topical and thought-provoking. We've worked with some incredibly talented people and we're very proud of how this record has come together."

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