AC/DC Icon Bon Scott Celebrated With TalkShopLive Special

(Chipster) On Tuesday, July 7th at 7PM Eastern time, in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Bon Scott's birth, TalkShopLive will be hosting music historian/estate curator and custodian, John Jackson for an in-depth discussion of Bon's life and career from his birth in Scotland through his tenure with AC/DC

TalkShopLive is the leading media D2C in the music business, recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world's Most Innovative Companies. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows. TalkShopLive livestreams can be embedded on any website and can simultaneously provide shoppable simulcasts to an artist's social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

In conjunction with official merch vendor Perryscope, fans will have the opportunity to purchase special 80th anniversary merchandise. Tune in here

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