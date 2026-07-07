Agnostic Front And Angel Du$t Plot Coheadline Tour

(C Squared Music) NYC's hardcore pioneers Agnostic Front are uniting with Angel Du$t to embark on an explosive co-headline East Coast tour this fall. Florida's STEP 2 THIS join the line-up as support, with Turnstile filling this role on Sept 29 in Raleigh, NC.

Vocalist Roger Miret comments: "We are excited to hit the road with our friends Angel Du$t this fall for a short East Coast blitz! A highlight moment for sure will be our date with Turnstile where we can all celebrate the phenomenal evolution of Hardcore then and now! It's going to be a blast!"

The upcoming tour is a fierce demonstration of sonic power and authenticity across the hardcore punk scene. Showcasing the uncompromising voices of AGNOSTIC FRONT and ANGEL DU$T, the forthcoming run of dates also bring together the next generation of hardcore acts from around the US.

AGNOSTIC FRONT / ANGEL DU$T Tour Dates

With support from STEP 2 THIS

Sep 27 - Richmond, VA / The Canal Club

Sept 29 - Raleigh, NC / Red Hat Auditorium*

Sept 30 - Asheville, NC / Eulogy

Oct 01 - Atlanta, GA / The Masquerade (Hell)

Oct 02 - Jacksonville, FL / Albatross

Oct 03 - Miami, FL / Lincoln's Beard

Oct 04 - Bradenton, FL / Obscura

Oct 05 - Orlando, FL / Conduit

Oct 07 - Lexington, SC / American Legion Post #7

Oct 08 - Norfolk, VA / The Annex

Oct 09 - Reading, PA / Reverb Outdoor

* With TURNSTILE, no STEP 2 THIS

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