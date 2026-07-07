Carlos Santana Announces November Las Vegas 2026 Residency Dates

(Jensen) Carlos Santana is excited to announce November 2026 performances of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.
The residency is in its 14th year at the intimate House of Blues, featuring unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band. The concert is a must-see live experience for fans of the award-winning artist.
2026 Performances (all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.):
Sept. 2026: 16, 17, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27 - on sale now
Nov. 2026: 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15 - just added!
Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public Saturday, July 11 at 10 a.m. PT.
Citi is the official card of An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM at House of Blues. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, July 10 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program.
Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Friday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT.
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