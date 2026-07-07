Eagles Add December Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

(Scoop) Due to overwhelming demand, additional shows - Friday, December 4, Saturday, December 5, Friday, December 11, and Saturday, December 12 - have been added to EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE, the longest-running residency at the revolutionary venue, now with 68 shows in total.

'Eagles - Live in Concert at Sphere' began in September 2024 and offers fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and presale begins Wednesday, July 15, at 10 AM PT. Additional presale opportunities begin Thursday, July 16, at 10 AM PT.

The general on-sale for the December shows will begin Friday, July 17, at 10:00 AM PT. Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.

EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE

Upcoming Dates:

Friday, September 18

Saturday, September 19

Friday, November 13

Saturday, November 14

Friday, November 27

Saturday, November 28

Friday, December 4

Saturday, December 5

Friday, December 11

Saturday, December 12

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