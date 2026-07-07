Elton John To Say Goodbye To Mexico With Two Final Shows

(AEG) After much anticipation, one of the most influential artists in music history is finally returning to the heart of Mexico. AEG Presents, Cardenas Marketing Network, and Enso Music announced global music icon ELTON JOHN will return to Mexico City for two nights on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 at Estadio Banorte, marking a landmark cultural moment for fans who have waited 14 years to see him back on a Mexican stage for a proper farewell to the city.

With a career spanning more than fifty years, Elton John remains one of the most celebrated and influential performers of all time. Elton first performed two shows at the Azteca Stadium 34 years ago as part of The One tour, leaving an enduring imprint on fans across generations. His most recent appearances in Mexico City were a special pair of "Elton & Ray Cooper" shows at Auditorio Nacional in 2012. Now, Elton John returns for a once-in-a-lifetime engagement exclusively in Mexico City. The evening is designed as a heartfelt celebration honoring both the artist and a city that has held onto the memory and celebrated his music for years.

"Mexico City has always held a special place in my heart", Elton shared. "I was truly disappointed that the pandemic kept me from touring Latin America during my Farewell tour which makes this return especially meaningful. I'm thrilled to finally share this very special moment with my fans after all these years..."

From iconic albums and recording-breaking tours to unforgettable live performances, this appearance not only celebrates his music, but also the unique connection he has built with audiences worldwide. This historic return is expected to unite not only fans from Mexico City and across Latin America, but around the globe,

Banorte Bank Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, July 13 at 12pm local time in Mexico City through Tuesday, July 14 at 11:59pm local time in Mexico City.

Rocket Club members can register now for early access at EltonJohn.com. Artist presale begins Wednesday, July 15 at 12pm local time in Mexico City.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, July 16 at 12pm local time in Mexico City

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