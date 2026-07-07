Framing Hanley Announce New Album 'Do You Feel Guilty Being Okay?'

(Lavoro Media) Since releasing their new single "The Reckoning" back in April, the Nashville, TN quartet Framing Hanley have enjoyed seeing fans embrace the song and its message.

"The Reckoning" really sets the tone as the first taste of the band's forthcoming fifth studio album entitled, Do you feel guilty being okay?. It's a song that flips the usual survivor's narrative on its head. Rather than singing as the wounded party, vocalist Kenneth Nixon steps into the role of consequence itself, the thing you can't outrun no matter how long you've gotten away with pretending. Wrapped in gambling imagery and delivered with an ice-cold confidence, it's less a confrontation with someone else than a confrontation with the version of yourself you buried.

Scheduled for release July 31, Do you feel guilty being okay? is the kind of title that stops you before you've heard a single note, and that's the point. The record isn't about crisis, it's about what happens after the crisis passes and you're still standing there waiting to feel like it's allowed.

"Framing Hanley is a form of therapy for me," says Nixon. "It's always mind-blowing when anybody connects with our music. We write about what we see and feel. This band is a true representation of our lives. It's a vehicle for us to navigate what we're going through."

Do you feel guilty being okay? Tracklisting

1. Gimme Gimme

2. The Reckoning *

3. Pulling Petals

4. Lovesick *

5. Centerfold

6. Mean It

7. Don't Hit The Killswitch

8. Call My Name

9. Lost My Smile

10. The Ever-Afters

11. Sweet Tooth (Lovely)

12. Poor Lil Me

*Released and available as a single

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