Hear Devildriver's 'Strike And Kill'

(Atom Splitter) Devildriver's campaign of carnage continues with the release of the blood-soaked title track off their explosive new record Strike and Kill, out this Friday via Napalm Records.
Easily one of the most vicious tracks on the album, the band gleefully hurls listeners through a pulverizing blend of maximalist virtuosity and bone crushing slam riffage. Melodeath, slam, groove, and thrash, everything that the band has built their lasting legacy on emerges in vibrant shades of red: A soundtrack to the slaughter.
About the track, frontman Dez Fafara states: "'Strike and Kill' is a song about individuals that have to learn lessons the hard way. Sometimes in life, you need to learn things the hard way in order to make your next decision or next move properly. Beware the moves you make at midnight behind emotion and without any thought of consequence. For you will learn lessons, and they will be taught to you the hard way."
DEVILDRIVER have been on a menacing mission since first announcing Strike and Kill, with both lead singles dominating the Metal Contraband charts, spinning frequently on SXM's Liquid Metal (hitting Number 2 on the "Devil's Dozen"), effectively quenching the bloodthirst of their longstanding devotees, who have proclaimed it a glorious return to form for the California groove metal legends. Honoring the album's title, DEVILDRIVER remains tactically vicious, and uncompromisingly brutal.
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