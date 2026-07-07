John 5 Recruits Tommy Lee For 'You Me And The Devil Makes Three'

(FR PR) John 5 releases the new single "You Me And The Devil Makes Three" from his latest solo album Ghost, produced and mixed by Barry Pointer. The bluesy song, featuring extra percussion from Motley Crue's Tommy Lee, also gets the music video treatment with a visual piece following John 5 around the world on some of his latest solo tour dates.
"You Me And The Devil Makes Three" follows previous anchor tracks, including "Hollywood Story" (about the first time John 5 picked up a guitar and the path that led him to the incredible career he has today) as well as "Fiend," "Deviant" and "Moon Glow."
See the video, directed and edited by Joey Aguirre and produced by John 5 and Joey Aguirre, below.
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