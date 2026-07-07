Rush Album Catalog Getting Audiophile Upgrade

(MoFi) Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi), the leader in high-fidelity audio reissues, is honored to announce an extensive, multi-year reissue series dedicated to the legendary catalog of Rush.

This ambitious collection marks the first time these definitive works from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have been granted audiophile treatment, including most as UltraDisc One-Step sets, and all as Hybrid SACDs, offering an unparalleled listening experience for one of the most sophisticated discographies in rock history.

Spanning the band's first decade of innovation-from the raw, hard-rock energy of their 1974 self-titled debut to the synth-layered mastery of 1985's Power Windows-this series celebrates the technical precision and sonic depth that defined the trio. MoFi has aimed to capture every nuance of Geddy Lee's complex bass lines, Alex Lifeson's textured guitar work, and the late Neil Peart's iconic percussion with a level of clarity never before released.

Underscoring the archival significance of the project, the original master tapes for the initial 2026 releases were hand delivered by Anthem Records A&R representative Andy Curran to MoFi's Sebastopol, California, mastering studio. To achieve its aural goals, the label utilized its own mastering studio, outfitted with custom handcrafted Tim de Paravicini equipment, allowing its engineers to execute the cutting process in-house and ensure no artifacts are added to the final product. This direct collaboration ensures the transfer process begins with the most pristine analog sources available, preserving the recordings with the clinical accuracy and sonic transparency that Rush devotees deserve.

The rollout begins in summer 2026 with the platinum-certified Fly By Night and the platinum-certified A Farewell to Kings, with the gold-certified debut Rush following in fall 2026. pre-order here The remaining titles in the collection, including the multi-platinum landmarks 2112 and Moving Pictures, will be released through 2028.

2026 RUSH AUDIOPHILE REISSUE SCHEDULE:

Fly By Night (1975): 45rpm 2LP & SACD - coming summer 2026

A Farewell to Kings (1977): UltraDisc One-Step 2LP & SACD - coming summer 2026

Rush (1974): 45rpm 2LP & SACD - coming fall 2026

2027-2028 RUSH AUDIOPHILE REISSUES:

Caress of Steel (1975): 45rpm 2LP & SACD

2112 (1976): UltraDisc One-Step & SACD

Hemispheres (1978): UltraDisc One-Step & SACD

Permanent Waves (1980): UltraDisc One-Step & SACD

Moving Pictures (1981): UltraDisc One-Step & SACD

Signals (1982): UltraDisc One-Step & SACD

Grace Under Pressure (1984): 45rpm 2LP & SACD

Power Windows (1985): 45rpm 2LP & SACD

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