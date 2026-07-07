The Rasmus Announce Their First North American Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) Fresh off a Spring 2026 support slot on The HU U.S. tour, Finnish rockers The Rasmus are thrilled to announce their first-ever headline tour of North America.

The tour kicks off on September 6 in Chicago and runs through October 12 in Los Angeles. Joining the band for the long-time-coming trek are Saint Agnes and Death Valley Dreams.

"It feels surreal that after all these years, we finally get to play our first ever headline tour in the U.S.," enthuses Ylonen. "We have super devoted fans who some have been waiting over 20 years to see us live. These shows will be loaded with emotion and fierce energy."

The band will continue on tour after their North American headliner, heading to Latin America for a headline trek through November. The Rasmus will then launch into 2027 with a headline run of Europe, which begins on January 28 and wraps on March 20.

THE RASMUS ON TOUR:

WITH SAINT AGNES + DEATH VALLEY DREAMS:

9/6-Chicago, IL-Bottom Lounge

9/8-Toronto, ON-The Opera House

9/9-Montreal, QC-Le Studio TD

9/10-Allston, MA-Brighton Music Hall

9/11-Quebec City, QC-Salle Montaigne

9/13-New York, NY-Racket

9/14-Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer

9/16-Flint, MI-The Machine Shop

9/17-Louisville, KY-Louder Than Life Festival

9/19-Minneapolis, MN-Varsity Theater

9/20-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall

9/22-Hidalgo, TX-Payne Arena

9/23-Dallas, TX-The Studio at The Bomb Factory

9/24-Houston, TX-Bad Astronaut

9/25-Austin, TX-Come And Take It Live

9/27-Englewood, CO-Gothic Theatre

9/28-Salt Lake City, UT-The Grand at The Complex

9/29-Grand Junction, CO-Mesa Theater

10/1-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theatre

10/2-Boise, ID-The Shrine Social Club

10/3-Seattle, WA-El Corazon

10/4-Vancouver, BC-Rickshaw Theatre

10/6-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades

10/7-Reno, NV-Cargo Concert Hall

10/8-San Francisco, CA-August Hall

10/11-San Diego, CA-House of Blues

10/12-Los Angeles, CA-The Regent Theater

LATIN AMERICA HEADLINE:

10/14-Guatemala City, Guatemala-Parque de la Industria

10/16-San Salvador, El Salvador-Besport

10/18-Tegucigalpa, Honduras-Radio House Casa Campo

10/20-San Jose, Costa Rica-Pepper's

10/22-Bogota, Colombia-Auditorio Mayor CUN

10/24-Quito, Ecuador-Teatro Bolivar

10/25-Panama City, Panama-Aurora at Soho Mall

10/27-Lima, Peru-CC Leguia

10/29-Santiago, Chile-Teatro Cariola

10/31-Sao Paulo, Brazil-Carioca Club

11/2-Montevideo, Uruguay-MM Box

11/4-Buenos Aires, Argentina-Teatro Flores

EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR 2027:

1/28-Tallinn, Estonia-Helitehdas

1/29-Riga, Latvia-Palladium

1/30-Vilnius, Lithuania-Loftas Club

2/2-Poznan, Poland-B17

2/3-Wroclaw, Poland-A2

2/4-Krakow, Poland-Studio

2/5-Budapest, Hungary-Barba Negra

2/6-Graz, Austria-PPC

2/8-Linz, Austria-Posthof

2/9-Dornbirn, Austria-Conrad Sohm

2/10-Treviso, Italy-New Age

2/11-Rubigen, Switzerland-Muhle Hunziken

2/12-Villeurbanne, France-La Rayonne

2/13-Audincourt, France-Le Moloco

2/14-Mannheim, Germany-Alte Feuerwache

2/16-Dusseldorf, Germany-Zakk

2/17-Prague, Czech Republic-Forum Karlin

2/18-Bremen, Germany-Schlachthof

2/19-Dresden, Germany-Beatpol

2/20-Ulm, Germany-Roxy

2/22-Erlangen, Germany-E-Werk

2/23-Nijmegen, Netherlands-Doornroosje

2/24-Lille, France-Blacklab

2/26-Norwich, England-Epic

2/27-Oxford, England-O2 Academy Oxford

2/28-Leeds, England-Stylus

3/2-Newcastle, England-Northumbria Uni

3/3-Wolverhampton, England-KK's Steel Mill

3/4-Bristol, England-Electric Bristol

3/5-Exeter, England-Phoenix

3/6-Brighton, England-Chalk

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