The Rasmus Announce Their First North American Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) Fresh off a Spring 2026 support slot on The HU U.S. tour, Finnish rockers The Rasmus are thrilled to announce their first-ever headline tour of North America.
The tour kicks off on September 6 in Chicago and runs through October 12 in Los Angeles. Joining the band for the long-time-coming trek are Saint Agnes and Death Valley Dreams.
"It feels surreal that after all these years, we finally get to play our first ever headline tour in the U.S.," enthuses Ylonen. "We have super devoted fans who some have been waiting over 20 years to see us live. These shows will be loaded with emotion and fierce energy."
The band will continue on tour after their North American headliner, heading to Latin America for a headline trek through November. The Rasmus will then launch into 2027 with a headline run of Europe, which begins on January 28 and wraps on March 20.
THE RASMUS ON TOUR:
WITH SAINT AGNES + DEATH VALLEY DREAMS:
9/6-Chicago, IL-Bottom Lounge
9/8-Toronto, ON-The Opera House
9/9-Montreal, QC-Le Studio TD
9/10-Allston, MA-Brighton Music Hall
9/11-Quebec City, QC-Salle Montaigne
9/13-New York, NY-Racket
9/14-Philadelphia, PA-Union Transfer
9/16-Flint, MI-The Machine Shop
9/17-Louisville, KY-Louder Than Life Festival
9/19-Minneapolis, MN-Varsity Theater
9/20-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall
9/22-Hidalgo, TX-Payne Arena
9/23-Dallas, TX-The Studio at The Bomb Factory
9/24-Houston, TX-Bad Astronaut
9/25-Austin, TX-Come And Take It Live
9/27-Englewood, CO-Gothic Theatre
9/28-Salt Lake City, UT-The Grand at The Complex
9/29-Grand Junction, CO-Mesa Theater
10/1-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theatre
10/2-Boise, ID-The Shrine Social Club
10/3-Seattle, WA-El Corazon
10/4-Vancouver, BC-Rickshaw Theatre
10/6-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades
10/7-Reno, NV-Cargo Concert Hall
10/8-San Francisco, CA-August Hall
10/11-San Diego, CA-House of Blues
10/12-Los Angeles, CA-The Regent Theater
LATIN AMERICA HEADLINE:
10/14-Guatemala City, Guatemala-Parque de la Industria
10/16-San Salvador, El Salvador-Besport
10/18-Tegucigalpa, Honduras-Radio House Casa Campo
10/20-San Jose, Costa Rica-Pepper's
10/22-Bogota, Colombia-Auditorio Mayor CUN
10/24-Quito, Ecuador-Teatro Bolivar
10/25-Panama City, Panama-Aurora at Soho Mall
10/27-Lima, Peru-CC Leguia
10/29-Santiago, Chile-Teatro Cariola
10/31-Sao Paulo, Brazil-Carioca Club
11/2-Montevideo, Uruguay-MM Box
11/4-Buenos Aires, Argentina-Teatro Flores
EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR 2027:
1/28-Tallinn, Estonia-Helitehdas
1/29-Riga, Latvia-Palladium
1/30-Vilnius, Lithuania-Loftas Club
2/2-Poznan, Poland-B17
2/3-Wroclaw, Poland-A2
2/4-Krakow, Poland-Studio
2/5-Budapest, Hungary-Barba Negra
2/6-Graz, Austria-PPC
2/8-Linz, Austria-Posthof
2/9-Dornbirn, Austria-Conrad Sohm
2/10-Treviso, Italy-New Age
2/11-Rubigen, Switzerland-Muhle Hunziken
2/12-Villeurbanne, France-La Rayonne
2/13-Audincourt, France-Le Moloco
2/14-Mannheim, Germany-Alte Feuerwache
2/16-Dusseldorf, Germany-Zakk
2/17-Prague, Czech Republic-Forum Karlin
2/18-Bremen, Germany-Schlachthof
2/19-Dresden, Germany-Beatpol
2/20-Ulm, Germany-Roxy
2/22-Erlangen, Germany-E-Werk
2/23-Nijmegen, Netherlands-Doornroosje
2/24-Lille, France-Blacklab
2/26-Norwich, England-Epic
2/27-Oxford, England-O2 Academy Oxford
2/28-Leeds, England-Stylus
3/2-Newcastle, England-Northumbria Uni
3/3-Wolverhampton, England-KK's Steel Mill
3/4-Bristol, England-Electric Bristol
3/5-Exeter, England-Phoenix
3/6-Brighton, England-Chalk
The Rasmus Share 'Banksy' Live Video
The Rasmus Recruit Tyler Connolly For 'Creatures Of Chaos'
The Rasmus Recruit The Funeral Portrait Singer Lee Jennings For 'Weirdo'
Bad Wolves Share 'Say It Again' Feature The Rasmus' Lauri Ylonen
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Hear Devildriver's 'Strike And Kill'
John 5 Recruits Tommy Lee For 'You Me And The Devil Makes Three'
Framing Hanley Announce New Album 'Do You Feel Guilty Being Okay?'
Elton John To Say Goodbye To Mexico With Two Final Shows
The Rasmus Announce Their First North American Headline Tour
Watch Corrosion Of Conformity's 'Baad Man' Video
311 Caribbean Cruise Lineup Revealed
Wicked Announce 'Go Rebel' Album And Kings Of Thrash Tour
Eagles Add December Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency
Rush Album Catalog Getting Audiophile Upgrade
Todd Rundgren Expands Damned If I Do Tour
Alabama Shakes Announce First Album In Over A Decade 'I Must Be Dreaming'