Todd Rundgren Expands Damned If I Do Tour

(Glass Onyon) Legendary producer/songwriter/guitarist Todd Rundgren is expanding his 2026 Damned If I Do Tour with a major slate of newly added dates! This final leg of the tour includes new locations in the western and southwestern United States!

This tour promises to include plenty of fan favorite songs. Says Todd, "It's always a challenge for me because my audience is so diverse, I never know what they're in the mood for. I want to make sure we have all the musical ammunition we need to satisfy the spectrum."

This new leg commences October 21st at the Castro Theater in San Francisco, CA and ends November 21st at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City, UT! The fan presale for the new dates begins at 10 AM ET on July 8th [PW: VICTORY26]. Local presales begin at 10 AM local time on July 9th, and tickets go on sale for the public at 10 AM local time on July 11th.

Todd's band for the Damned If I Do tour will feature Gil Assayas (Keys), Bruce McDaniel (Guitar), Prairie Prince (Drums), Bobby Strickland (Horns), and Kasim Sulton (Bass).



TODD RUNDGREN "DAMNED IF I DO" TOUR

June 11 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

June 12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

June 14 - Vibrant Music Hall - Waukee, IA

June 16 - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

June 17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

June 19 - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts - San Antonio, TX

June 20 - Golden Nugget - Lake Charles, LA

June 22 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

June 23 - The Parker - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 25 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

June 26 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

June 28 - Circle Square Cultural Center - Ocala, FL

June 30 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

July 01 - Carolina Theatre of Durham - Durham, NC

July 03 - The Caverns - Pelham, TN

July 05 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

July 06 - Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY

July 08 - Community Arts Center - Williamsport, PA

July 09 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

July 11 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

July 12 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

July 15 - Patchogue Theatre - Patchogue, NY

July 16 - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

July 18 - Bally's Twin River Casino - Lincoln, RI

July 19 - Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA

August 8, 2026 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

August 9, 2026 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

August 11, 2026 - Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music Pier

August 12, 2026 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater

August 14, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

August 15, 2026 - Newport, KY - MCL Pavilion

August 17, 2026 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bells Beer Garden

August 18, 2026 - Saginaw, MI - Temple Theatre

August 20, 2026 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Theatre

August 21, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

August 23, 2026 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theater

August 25, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theatre

August 26, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre

August 28, 2026 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theater

August 29, 2026 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant

September 6, 2026 - Lorica, IT - Campo Sportivo

September 9, 2026 - London, UK - Cadogan Hall

September 10, 2026 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon

September 12, 2026 - Manchester, UK - Opera House Manchester

September 13, 2026 - Glasgow, SCT - Theatre Royal Glasgow

September 18, 2026 - Aalburg, DK - Skraaen

September 19, 2026 - Helsingor, DK - Kulturvaerftet - The Culture Yard

September 21, 2026 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Main Hall

October 21, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Castro Theater

October 22, 2026 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theater

October 24, 2026 - Sacramento, CA - Quarry Park Amphitheater

October 25, 2026 - Oxnard, CA - Oxnard PAC

October 27, 2026 - San Diego, CA - The Sound

October 29, 2026 - Temecula, CA - Rhythm On The Vine

October 30, 2026 - Newport Beach, CA - Back Bay Amphitheatre at the Hyatt Regency

November 2, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

November 4, 2026 - Tucson, AZ - La Rosa

November 6, 2026 - Albuquerque, NM - Kimo

November 7, 2026 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre

November 9, 2026 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

November 10, 2026 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

November 12, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

November 13, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - ZOUK

November 15, 2026 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theatre

November 16, 2026 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater

November 18, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

November 19, 2026 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

November 21, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Capitol Theatre

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