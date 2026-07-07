Todd Rundgren Expands Damned If I Do Tour

(Glass Onyon) Legendary producer/songwriter/guitarist Todd Rundgren is expanding his 2026 Damned If I Do Tour with a major slate of newly added dates! This final leg of the tour includes new locations in the western and southwestern United States!
This tour promises to include plenty of fan favorite songs. Says Todd, "It's always a challenge for me because my audience is so diverse, I never know what they're in the mood for. I want to make sure we have all the musical ammunition we need to satisfy the spectrum."
This new leg commences October 21st at the Castro Theater in San Francisco, CA and ends November 21st at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City, UT! The fan presale for the new dates begins at 10 AM ET on July 8th [PW: VICTORY26]. Local presales begin at 10 AM local time on July 9th, and tickets go on sale for the public at 10 AM local time on July 11th.
Todd's band for the Damned If I Do tour will feature Gil Assayas (Keys), Bruce McDaniel (Guitar), Prairie Prince (Drums), Bobby Strickland (Horns), and Kasim Sulton (Bass).
TODD RUNDGREN "DAMNED IF I DO" TOUR
June 11 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL
June 12 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL
June 14 - Vibrant Music Hall - Waukee, IA
June 16 - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX
June 17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX
June 19 - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts - San Antonio, TX
June 20 - Golden Nugget - Lake Charles, LA
June 22 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA
June 23 - The Parker - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
June 25 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL
June 26 - Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL
June 28 - Circle Square Cultural Center - Ocala, FL
June 30 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC
July 01 - Carolina Theatre of Durham - Durham, NC
July 03 - The Caverns - Pelham, TN
July 05 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH
July 06 - Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY
July 08 - Community Arts Center - Williamsport, PA
July 09 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC
July 11 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA
July 12 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA
July 15 - Patchogue Theatre - Patchogue, NY
July 16 - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY
July 18 - Bally's Twin River Casino - Lincoln, RI
July 19 - Cabot Theater - Beverly, MA
August 8, 2026 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC
August 9, 2026 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
August 11, 2026 - Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music Pier
August 12, 2026 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater
August 14, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
August 15, 2026 - Newport, KY - MCL Pavilion
August 17, 2026 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bells Beer Garden
August 18, 2026 - Saginaw, MI - Temple Theatre
August 20, 2026 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Theatre
August 21, 2026 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
August 23, 2026 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theater
August 25, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theatre
August 26, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theatre
August 28, 2026 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theater
August 29, 2026 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant
September 6, 2026 - Lorica, IT - Campo Sportivo
September 9, 2026 - London, UK - Cadogan Hall
September 10, 2026 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon
September 12, 2026 - Manchester, UK - Opera House Manchester
September 13, 2026 - Glasgow, SCT - Theatre Royal Glasgow
September 18, 2026 - Aalburg, DK - Skraaen
September 19, 2026 - Helsingor, DK - Kulturvaerftet - The Culture Yard
September 21, 2026 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Main Hall
October 21, 2026 - San Francisco, CA - Castro Theater
October 22, 2026 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theater
October 24, 2026 - Sacramento, CA - Quarry Park Amphitheater
October 25, 2026 - Oxnard, CA - Oxnard PAC
October 27, 2026 - San Diego, CA - The Sound
October 29, 2026 - Temecula, CA - Rhythm On The Vine
October 30, 2026 - Newport Beach, CA - Back Bay Amphitheatre at the Hyatt Regency
November 2, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
November 4, 2026 - Tucson, AZ - La Rosa
November 6, 2026 - Albuquerque, NM - Kimo
November 7, 2026 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre
November 9, 2026 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
November 10, 2026 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
November 12, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
November 13, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - ZOUK
November 15, 2026 - Boise, ID - Egyptian Theatre
November 16, 2026 - Spokane, WA - Bing Crosby Theater
November 18, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
November 19, 2026 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
November 21, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Capitol Theatre
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