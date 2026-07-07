Watch Corrosion Of Conformity's 'Baad Man' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Corrosion Of Conformity are pleased to present their new video for 'Baad Man'. The track opens disc two of the band's critically-adored, epic new double album, Good God / Baad Man, released in April via Nuclear Blast. The video was directed by Jeffrey Sisson and Jason Cantu, and filmed in the middle of the night on the road in Kansas City, Missouri. .

Comments guitarist/vocalist Pepper Keenan, "Well, well, well... here comes the man with the fists on fire. I think they 'bout to turn him loose! Lemme hear ya saaaayyy....!"

Produced by Grammy award winner Warren Riker (Fugees, Down, Cathedral) and featuring cover art by famed New Orleans artist Scott Guion, Good God / Baad Man was recorded at Blak Shak Studios in Riffissippi, USA, Dockside Studios in Maurice, Louisiana, and Bee Gee Barry Gibb's home studio in Miami, Florida.

Related Stories

Corrosion Of Conformity Unleash 'Your Or Me' Video

Corrosion Of Conformity Reveal First Song From New Double Album

Clutch And Corrosion Of Conformity Announce Suffer No Evil Tour

Watch Corrosion Of Conformity Jam Free's 'Fire and Water'

News > Corrosion Of Conformity