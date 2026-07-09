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A Place To Bury Strangers Share 'Losing Time' Video

07-08-2026
A Place To Bury Strangers Share 'Losing Time' Video

(Dedstrange) A Place To Bury Strangers release new single and music video entitled "Losing Time". The track comes from the group's new rarities album "Rare and Deadly".

"Losing Time" tackles the uneasy truth that life keeps moving whether we're ready for it or not. Set against our signature storm of noise and tension, it's a song about change, mortality, and surrendering to the inevitable.⁠

The video was directed by legendary horror movie director Travis Stevens
(behind classics like A Wounded Fawn and Jakob's Wife). Watch it below:

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