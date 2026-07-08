Accept Recruit Rob Halford and Matthias Jabs For New Rendition Of 'Balls To The Wall'

() Accept release another single off of their upcoming new album masterpiece, Teutonic Titans 1976-2026, produced, mixed and mastered by the legendary Zeuss. They have teamed up with "Metal God" Rob Halford and guitar icon Matthias Jabs for an explosive new rendition of the genre classic, "Balls to the Wall."

Serving as the second single from their massive 50th-anniversary celebratory album, Teutonic Titans 1976-2026, this track perfectly illustrates the band's half-century legacy.

Dropping September 4 via Napalm Records, this tight and powerful release delivers a vital blow that proves ACCEPT are as relevant as ever. Featuring 19 timeless songs and more than 50 legendary guest artists, the album culminates in an unforgettable moment as the Metal God himself joins the band on the iconic anthem "Balls to the Wall." The all-star metal supergroup they gathered is another powerful look into the album celebrating both the band's extraordinary 50-year legacy and the heavy metal genre they helped shape itself.

Wolf Hoffmann about "Balls to the Wall": "Rob is the Metal God. I don't need to say any more about him. Once we knew that he would do it, it was an obvious choice to give him 'Balls to the Wall' because it's the best fit imaginable! I played all the rhythm guitars. Matthias Jabs from Scorpions played the solo, which is very cool and a huge honor, and it's Rex Brown on bass and Jason Bowld on drums. So that's a really cool package."

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