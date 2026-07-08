ELDER Heading Down Under Next Spring With Special Guests KHAN

(All Noir) After more than a decade, progressive psychedelic rock heavyweights ELDER are finally heading back Down Under. The band has announced a string of Australian headline dates for May 2027, joined by special guests KHAN.

The announcement arrives as ELDER continue their busy 2026 schedule, currently performing at major European summer festivals before embarking on an extensive North American headline tour this September, with BASK and BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT joining the band on selected dates. Following a run of European shows with TEMPLE FANG and REZN in early 2027, ELDER will finally make their long-awaited return to Australia, bringing material from their acclaimed new album Through Zero alongside fan favourites from across their ever-evolving catalogue.

Regarding their long-awaited return, the band comments: ":For over a decade we've been waiting for things to line up for us to finally get back to Australia, and we're extremely stoked this finally came together! We had so many great times and met so many lovely people on our first trip in 2015 and are more than looking forward to returning with the 10+ years of new music we've made since then. Of course we'll bring a generous helping of our new record Through Zero alongside our older repertoire. Get those tickets and we'll see you down under!"

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