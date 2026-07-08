Five Finger Death Punch Take 'Eye Of The Storm' To No. 1

(ASPR) Five Finger Death Punch have earned their 18th No. 1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart with their latest anthem "Eye of the Storm," which comes from their forthcoming tenth studio album, Legacy. The digital version arrives July 31st - pre-order here - while the CD, vinyl, and cassette versions drop on September 18th.

This extends the bands impressive record for holding the longest streak of consecutive No. 1 hits in the 45-year history of the chart. In other exciting news, the band's previous No. 1 hits, "Welcome to the Circus" and "Darkness Settles In" now are now officially RIAA-certified Gold, while two 2015 tracks - "Jekyll and Hyde" and "Wash It All Away" have achieved Platinum certifications, and "A Little Bit Off" just hit double Platinum.

On July 20, Five Finger Death Punch will kick off the first leg of the 20th Anniversary World Tour, which will take them all across North America with special guest Cody Jinks, and Eva Under Fire before hitting arenas in the UK/EU with Lamb Of God and Bleed From Within in early 2027.

The 20th Anniversary World Tour is both a celebration and a statement, honoring the band's journey from their 2005 formation and release of their debut album, The Way Of The Fist, in 2007 to global arena headliners. The tour will showcase material from the new album, alongside classic anthems and hits that defined the past two decades.

20TH ANNIVERSARY WORLD TOUR:

N.A. TOUR DATES:

6/18 - Mescalero, NM - Inn Of The Mountain Gods Resort^*

7/20 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/25 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

7/26 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

7/30 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8/1 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

8/2 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

8/4 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/5 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

8/7 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/8 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

8/10 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/11 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8/13 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

8/16 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/19 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/21 - Saint Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9/8 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/11 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9/12 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

9/14 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

9/16 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/18 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Amphitheater

9/19 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob ULTRA Arena

9/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

9/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

9/27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/28 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/30 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

10/2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

10/3 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

10/5 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/7 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

10/8 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

10/10 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/11 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/13 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/14 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/16 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

10/17 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10/19 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/21 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

10/23 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

^Casino Date

*Without Cody Jinks

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