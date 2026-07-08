Halestorm's Lzzy Hale And Joe Hottinger To Perform At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Opening Event

(Atlantic) Lzzy Hale, lead singer of GRAMMY Award-winning band Halestorm, is among the notable list of female risk-takers and icons of the metal genre to be featured in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's newest exhibit featurette, "Women in Metal: You Will Know My Name," opening at the museum on July 10.

To celebrate the opening, Lzzy and Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger will perform a short acoustic set on the outdoor PNC Stage, followed by a slate of metal bands: Storms Within, MAXILLA, and Reign of Z.

The artists featured in "Women in Metal" exemplify what it means to defy the typical labels of womanhood and spotlight those who push boundaries and challenge the status quo to make meaningful, pioneering efforts in the metal genre. The exhibit will boast artifacts covering the breadth of women who have taken the metal world by storm, including Lita Ford, Lzzy Hale, Alissa White-Gluz, Taylor Momsen, Courtney LaPlante and more, curated by the Rock Hall's Assistant Curator, Haley Cronin.

Lzzy shares: "I'm so proud to be a part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 'Women in Metal' Exhibit. I'm honored to stand next to my sisters of scream. These women have set me on fire and helped shape this genre. Together, we are creating a space to shine, be loud, and carve a path for the next generation to follow, like our foremothers inspired us. Raise Your Horms and come celebrate with me on July 10th!"

Tickets for the opening event of "Women in Metal" are on sale now. For a full timeline of events or to purchase tickets, visit https://rockhall.com/event/women-in-metal/

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