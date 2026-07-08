Hear Amon Amarth's First-Ever Acoustic Song

(another side) Amon Amarth approach a new way of songwriting on their first-ever acoustic excursion "Upphaf". The song strips away the fury of modern melodic heavy metal to reveal the ancient, skeletal frame of a Norse epic. Reimagined for the gathering space of a longhouse hearth, the song features hypnotic melodies and mesmerizing quires.
he stripped-back composition carries the solemnity of an oral history whispered under the shadow of the Allfather, proving the band's interest in Oden cuts just as deep by firelight as it does on epic global stages.
The single serves as the quiet moment to what lies ahead, before the fury of their next studio album. "Upphaf" was produced by Jacob Hansen and is available via Metal Blade Records across all digital retail alongside its video directed by Pavel Trebukhin.
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