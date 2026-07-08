Hear Mickey Thomas And Neal Schon Rock 'Surrender' From 'Over The Edge' Reissue

(FMS) Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to announce the reissue of "Over The Edge", the acclaimed melodic rock album featuring the unmistakable voice of Mickey Thomas (Starship, Jefferson Starship). Originally released in 2004, the album returns in a special anniversary edition celebrating three decades of Frontiers' commitment to melodic rock and AOR excellence. The reissue is scheduled for August 21, 2026.

To mark the announcement, the newly remixed version of "Surrender (feat. Neal Schon)" is available now as the first single from the anniversary edition. A true highlight of the album, the song showcases the signature guitar work of Neal Schon, whose career as the founding guitarist of Journey has made him one of rock's most influential and respected musicians.

This reissue brings renewed focus to a truly all-star project, featuring songs penned by renowned writers such as Neal Schon, Jack Blades, and Freddy Curci, among others - an extraordinary combination of talents that helped shape the album's timeless melodic rock identity.

The record is further elevated by the presence of world-class musicians, including Neal Schon himself, alongside guitar greats Steve Lukather and Richie Kotzen, whose performances add depth, character, and undeniable class to the album's rich sonic landscape.

Now remixed by Aldo Lonobile, this anniversary edition enhances the album's powerful dynamics, bringing greater clarity, punch, and modern definition to its soaring melodies and driving arrangements - while fully preserving the spirit of the original recordings.

Driven by Mickey Thomas' iconic vocals - among the most distinctive in rock history - "Over The Edge" remains a masterclass in melodic rock, blending infectious hooks, polished musicianship, and timeless songwriting.

Revisited and revitalized, this edition stands as both a tribute to the album's enduring appeal and a celebration of the extraordinary talent behind it.

"Over The Edge (Frontiers XXX Anniv. Remix Edition)" Tracklist:

1. Over The Edge

2. One World

3. Thief

4. Surrender (ft. Neal Schon)

5. Eyes Wide Open

6. Forest For The Trees (ft. Steve Lukather)

7. The Man In Between (ft. Richie Kotzen)

8. Cover Me

9. Turn Away

10. Glory Day

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