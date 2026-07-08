Korn's Jonathan Davis and Josh Groban Joining Yoshiki At Special Shows

(BHM) International music icon and Japan's biggest rock star YOSHIKI has announced that globally acclaimed vocalist Josh Groban will join him as a special guest on July 17 at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The announcement follows last week's reveal that Jonathan Davis, legendary frontman of Korn, will also appear during the two-night engagement, making YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 IN LOS ANGELES one of the year's most unique live music events, bringing together internationally celebrated artists from the worlds of classical and metal on one stage.

Known for breaking musical boundaries throughout his career, YOSHIKI has built extraordinary friendships across genres while earning worldwide acclaim as a composer, pianist, drummer, rock icon, and classical artist. The appearances by Josh Groban and Jonathan Davis reflect the extensive artistic reach of YOSHIKI, whose influence spans stadiums, concert halls, film, television, fashion, and global culture.

Last month, YOSHIKI headlined the inaugural Global Citizen Live concert in Tokyo, delivering a powerful and emotional comeback performance that captivated the audience. He then stunned the crowd by welcoming surprise rock star guests to the stage, transforming the event into an unforgettable celebration of music, resilience, and collaboration.

Held at one of the world's most celebrated concert venues, renowned for its extraordinary acoustics, iconic architecture by Frank Gehry, and as the home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, YOSHIKI CLASSICAL 2026 IN LOS ANGELES will feature two distinct performances.

"Scarlet Night" (July 16) and "Violet Night" (July 17) will each present unique setlists inspired by YOSHIKI's extraordinary life journey, including his triumphant return following a career-threatening third neck surgery. The concerts mark YOSHIKI's first full U.S. performances since his recovery and promise an emotional musical experience unlike any other.

With Josh Groban and Jonathan Davis joining the event and more surprise guests still to be announced, YOSHIKI promises two unforgettable evenings where classical elegance, cinematic emotion, and the power of rock converge on one of the world's greatest stages.

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