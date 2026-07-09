OK Go Announce 'Oh No (Extra Nice Edition)'

(2b) GRAMMY Award-winning rock band OK Go has announced the release of the Oh No (Extra Nice Edition), arriving digitally and vinyl on August 28, 2026 via Capitol Records.

The announcement comes as the band's beloved 2005 breakthrough album Oh No has officially been certified Gold by the RIAA, while its iconic lead single "Here It Goes Again" has reached 2x Platinum status. The song's groundbreaking treadmill music video from 2006, also celebrating its 20th anniversary, became a cultural phenomenon and helped redefine the possibilities of visual storytelling in the digital age with over 120 million views. The "treadmill" video was and still is referenced across pop culture from The Simpsons to The Muppets to Jeopardy!. Fans to this day still try to recreate the iconic video.

In support of the re-release, OK Go announces new products: Their GRAMMY Award-winning record, Oh No on a classic black vinyl (featuring the hits "Here It Goes Again," "Invincible" and "Do What You Want"), a CD of the complete Oh No era (featuring rare covers, B-sides, and live and acoustic recordings), and an Anniversary LP Edition (pressed on 180-gram, exclusive brick red vinyl, with alternate artwork and featuring the bonus track "Down For The Count"). All products are available to purchase here. The Digital Deluxe Edition celebrates the album's enduring legacy and impact, introducing the record to a new generation of listeners while honoring the fans who have supported the band throughout the past two decades.

Since the treadmills, OK Go's boundary-pushing music videos have racked up more than a billion views online. They've danced in zero gravity and with trained dogs, built a warehouse-size Rube Goldberg Machine, and choreographed hundreds of explosions filmed in just a few seconds. Most recently, they earned their fourth and fifth Grammy nominations for their 2025 album And the Adjacent Possible and the hit single "Love."

In the words of lead-singer Damian Kulash; "Spending our lives chasing ideas simply because they're inspiring or beautiful is something we all dream of when we're young. A few people are lucky enough to get a shot at it, but it almost always gives way to other agendas and more practical concerns. To be midlife and spending our days in pursuit of wonder or spectacle or catharsis simply for their own sake... it's such a privilege, such a gift."

Track list for Oh No Deluxe:

1. Invincible

2. Do What You Want

3. Here It Goes Again

4. A Good Idea At The Time

5. Oh Lately It's So Quiet

6.I t's A Disaster

7. A Million Ways

8. No Sign Of Life

9. Let It Rain

10. Crash The Party

11. Television, Television

12. Maybe, This Time

13. The House Wins

14. Here It Goes Again (UK Surf Mix)*

15. Down For the Count*

16. The Lovecats*

17. Anytime At All*

18. Do you Love Me*

19. Oh Lately It's So Quiet (Acoustic)*

20. A Million Ways (Live from Soho iTunes)*

21. Do What You Want (Live from Soho iTunes)*

22. Here It Goes Again (Live from Soho iTunes)*

*new / re-released to digital streaming platforms

In support of the release, OK Go will perform a select run of festival and headline dates across the United States and the United Kingdom later this year.

OK Go Show Dates 2026:

July 10, 2026 - Portsmouth, NH - Music Hall

July 11, 2026 - Pleasantville, NY - Pleasantville Music Festival 2026

September 20, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees 2026

September 27, 2026 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling 2026

November 11, 2026 - Nottingham, England - Rock City

November 12, 2026 - Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3

November 13, 2026 - Manchester, England - New Century Hall

November 14, 2026 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town

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