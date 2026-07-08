Warren Haynes Announces 'Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey'

(Press Here) Warren Haynes has officially announced his long-awaited and breathtaking new album, Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey, will be released on Friday, September 18th via Evil Teen Records in the U.S. and via Provogue/Artone Label Group in Europe.

Alongside the news, Haynes has released "Raven Black Night (Live)" as the latest single from the 16-track collection. With its full orchestration, the new live version of the Gov't Mule track, off the band's 1998 sophomore album Dose, is an opposite and beautiful representation of the original stripped-down recording.

"I had come up with this arrangement that went from 'Raven Black Night' into 'Silent Scream Pt. 2' and back into 'Raven Black Night'," shares Haynes. "The way those two things married together is really cool, and the way the orchestra accepted that challenge was really amazing. I think the way those two songs work together kind of lend themselves to orchestration, in some ways, more than anything else on this recording. They sound like the orchestration completes the thought, like the orchestration sounds like part of the composition, which is a tall order and very high praise indeed. I love the arrangement for the piece and really enjoyed singing 'Raven Black Night' in that light, because the original recording had no drums and was very stripped-down. It had a little percussion thing in the middle and no bass. Whereas this arrangement is just full-bodied, full orchestration - the opposite of the original - and it really takes it to a place that completes it and turns it into another thing."

Dreams & Songs: A Symphonic Journey, co-produced by Don Was and Warren Haynes, was recorded in 2019 at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, North Carolina when Haynes debuted his one-of-a-kind Dreams & Songs symphonic show alongside the 64-piece Asheville Symphony Orchestra and his lineup of seasoned rock 'n' roll improvisers including Oteil Burbridge on bass, John Medeski on organ and keys, Jeff Sipe on drums, and Greg Osby on saxophone as well as Edwin McCain and Jasmine Muhammad on background vocals.

The expansive live album, mixed by the legendary Bob Clearmountain (David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones), explores all aspects of Warren's incredible catalog and 30+ year career with music from Gov't Mule, Allman Brothers Band, The Dead, his solo albums, and more, reimagined with bold new orchestral arrangements. To help create these unique takes on such beloved songs, Haynes recruited a team of orchestral arrangers for each individual song, including industry-renowned giants such as David Campbell (Adele, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce), Jim Gray (Barbra Streisand, Imagine Dragons), Tom Matta (Aretha Franklin, Art Garfunkel), Vince Mendoza (Sting, Elvis Costello, Joni Mitchell), Sean O'Loughlin (Josh Groban, Sarah McLachlan), and Chris Walden (Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder).

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