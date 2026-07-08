Watch VOIVOD's 'Holographic Thinking' Symphonique Video

(Freeman) VOIVOD check in with a new video clip created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media for the song "Holographic Thinking" off their recently released 'Symphonique' album, a special live release together with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra.

Additionally, the band also has important line-up news for their upcoming European tour run starting this weekend, which will feature former band member Eric Forrest a.k.a. "E-Force" as a stand-in replacement for original vocalist Denis Belanger a.k.a. "Snake."

VOIVOD have recently announced Eric Forrest a.k.a. "E-Force," to fill in for vocalist Denis Belanger a.k.a. "Snake," who needs to attend to a family matter this summer. E-Force was the lead singer and bass player for the formidable power trio years of VOIVOD from 1994 to 2000 and checked in with the following comment himself:

"Greetings to all! I am honored and blessed to be asked to fill in for Snake this summer, to keep the VOIVOD fans, band, legacy in motion! I'm very thrilled to be part of this tour. I never ever imagined this, but I'm happy and motivated to step in and take care of business...Can't wait to see you all! Merci, sante!"

VOÏVOD's drummer and founding member Michel "Away" Langevin commented about the news as follows:

"And now, another mesmerizing hand-drawn video by our friend Costin Chioreanu, for the song 'Holographic Thinking,' live with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra. As usual, Costin captured the dystopian vibe of our music perfectly, adding his galactic touch! This video single comes right on time for our European summer tour. For this run, E-Force will come to the rescue and fill in for Snake, who needs to attend to a family matter at home. We can't wait to see everybody on the road this summer! We Are Connected...".

Fri 10.07. Milan (Italy) - Frantic Fest Warm-Up

Sun 12.07. Cagliari (Italy) - Disaster Metal Fest

Tue 14.07. Budapest (Hungary) - Analog Music Hall

Wed 15.07. Vienna (Austria) - Arena

Thu 16.07. Vizovice (Czech Republic) - Masters of Rock Fest

Sat 18.07. Leoben (Austria) - Area 53 Fest

Mon 20.07. Salzburg (Austria) - Rockhouse

Tue 21.07. Munich (Germany) - Feierwerk

Wed 22.07. Weinheim (Germany) - Cafe Central

Thu 23.07. Essen (Germany) - Turock

Sat 25.07. Brande-Hornerkirchen (Germany) - Headbangers Open Air Fest

Mon 27.07. Gdańsk (Poland) - Drizzly Grizzly

Tue 28.07. Warsaw (Poland) - Hydrozagadka

Wed 29.07. Bratislava (Slovakia) - Randal Club

Thu 30.07. Belgrade (Serbia) - Zappa Barka

Fri 31.07. Brasov (Romania) - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

Sun 02.08. Sofia (Bulgaria) - Mixtape 5

Mon 03.08. Thessaloniki (Greece) - Eightball Club

Tue 04.08. Athens (Greece) - Gazarte Ground Stage

Fri 07.08. Ancora (Portugal) - Sonic Blast Fest

Sun 09.08. Kortrijk (Belgium) - Alcatraz Fest

Mon 10.08. Trier (Germany) - Mergener Hof

Tue 11.08. Aarau (Switzerland) - Kiff

Fri 14.08. Francavilla Al Mare (Italy) - Frantic Fest

Sun 16.08. Carhaix (France) - Motocultor Fest

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