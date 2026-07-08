Watch VOIVOD's 'Holographic Thinking' Symphonique Video

(Freeman) VOIVOD check in with a new video clip created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media for the song "Holographic Thinking" off their recently released 'Symphonique' album, a special live release together with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra.
Additionally, the band also has important line-up news for their upcoming European tour run starting this weekend, which will feature former band member Eric Forrest a.k.a. "E-Force" as a stand-in replacement for original vocalist Denis Belanger a.k.a. "Snake."
VOIVOD have recently announced Eric Forrest a.k.a. "E-Force," to fill in for vocalist Denis Belanger a.k.a. "Snake," who needs to attend to a family matter this summer. E-Force was the lead singer and bass player for the formidable power trio years of VOIVOD from 1994 to 2000 and checked in with the following comment himself:
"Greetings to all! I am honored and blessed to be asked to fill in for Snake this summer, to keep the VOIVOD fans, band, legacy in motion! I'm very thrilled to be part of this tour. I never ever imagined this, but I'm happy and motivated to step in and take care of business...Can't wait to see you all! Merci, sante!"
VOÏVOD's drummer and founding member Michel "Away" Langevin commented about the news as follows:
"And now, another mesmerizing hand-drawn video by our friend Costin Chioreanu, for the song 'Holographic Thinking,' live with the Quebec Symphony Orchestra. As usual, Costin captured the dystopian vibe of our music perfectly, adding his galactic touch! This video single comes right on time for our European summer tour. For this run, E-Force will come to the rescue and fill in for Snake, who needs to attend to a family matter at home. We can't wait to see everybody on the road this summer! We Are Connected...".
Fri 10.07. Milan (Italy) - Frantic Fest Warm-Up
Sun 12.07. Cagliari (Italy) - Disaster Metal Fest
Tue 14.07. Budapest (Hungary) - Analog Music Hall
Wed 15.07. Vienna (Austria) - Arena
Thu 16.07. Vizovice (Czech Republic) - Masters of Rock Fest
Sat 18.07. Leoben (Austria) - Area 53 Fest
Mon 20.07. Salzburg (Austria) - Rockhouse
Tue 21.07. Munich (Germany) - Feierwerk
Wed 22.07. Weinheim (Germany) - Cafe Central
Thu 23.07. Essen (Germany) - Turock
Sat 25.07. Brande-Hornerkirchen (Germany) - Headbangers Open Air Fest
Mon 27.07. Gdańsk (Poland) - Drizzly Grizzly
Tue 28.07. Warsaw (Poland) - Hydrozagadka
Wed 29.07. Bratislava (Slovakia) - Randal Club
Thu 30.07. Belgrade (Serbia) - Zappa Barka
Fri 31.07. Brasov (Romania) - Rockstadt Extreme Fest
Sun 02.08. Sofia (Bulgaria) - Mixtape 5
Mon 03.08. Thessaloniki (Greece) - Eightball Club
Tue 04.08. Athens (Greece) - Gazarte Ground Stage
Fri 07.08. Ancora (Portugal) - Sonic Blast Fest
Sun 09.08. Kortrijk (Belgium) - Alcatraz Fest
Mon 10.08. Trier (Germany) - Mergener Hof
Tue 11.08. Aarau (Switzerland) - Kiff
Fri 14.08. Francavilla Al Mare (Italy) - Frantic Fest
Sun 16.08. Carhaix (France) - Motocultor Fest
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