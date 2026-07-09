Against the Current Get Romantic With 'Always You & I'

(BHM) Acclaimed alt-rock trio Against the Current has unveiled the anthemic "Always You & I," one of the more cinematic, romantic moments from their upcoming album.

The track leans into the album's bigger themes of love, fate, devotion, and finding something that feels constant through every version of life. Of the song, frontwoman Chrissy Costanza shares, "'Always You & I' is about a love that transcends time, a soulmate that is destined across every lifetime.

"It's about finding that person who is so certain and familiar that meeting them feels like coming home from the very first moment. They are the answer to every question, until the very end of all things, it was always them."

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