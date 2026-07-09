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Bayside Announce Fall Tour

07-09-2026
Bayside Announce Fall Tour

(ASPR) Bayside - Anthony Raneri (vocals, guitar), Jack O'Shea (guitar, vocals), Nick Ghanbarian (bass, vocals), and Chris Guglielmo (drums) - are pleased to announce their Fall 2026 tour plans.

They will hit the road on a headline run that kicks off September 15 in Fort Collins, Colorado and runs through October 10 in Louisville, Kentucky. Driveways and Grave Secrets will serve as support.

Bayside will also appear at several festivals, including Warped Tour, Riot Fest, and more.

BAYSIDE ON TOUR:
SUMMER FESTIVALS:
7/23 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival
7/25 - Long Beach, CA - VANS Warped Tour
8/14 - North Ridgeville, OH - The Afterburner Ohio Music Festival

WITH DRIVEWAYS + GRAVE SECRETS:
9/15-Fort Collins, CO-Washington's
9/16-Omaha, NE-The Waiting Room
9/18-Chicago, IL-Riot Fest*
9/20-Grand Rapids, MI-Elevation
9/22-Rochester, NY-Anthology
9/23-Providence, RI- Fete Ballroom
9/25-Pittsburgh, PA-Four Chord Music Festival*
9/26-Richmond, VA-The Canal Club+
9/27-New Haven, CT-Toad's Place
9/29-Asheville, NC-The Orange Peel
9/30-Charleston, SC-Charleston Music Hall
10/2-New Orleans, LA-House of Blues New Orleans
10/3- Birmingham, AL-Workplay Soundstage
10/4- Fayetteville, AR-George's Majestic Lounge
10/6-San Antonio, TX- Rock Box
10/8-Lawrence, KS- Liberty Hall
10/9-Indianapolis, IN- Hi-Fi Annex
10/10-Louisville, KY- Mercury Ballroom
*Festival
+No Driveways

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