Defects Recruit Trivium's Matt Heafy For 'Signs' To Announce 'Artificial Icons' Album

(ASPR) Defects have announced their new album, Artificial Icons, due October 16 via Mascot Records, alongside the dystopian single "Signs" featuring Matt Heafy of Trivium.

Artificial Icons - produced by Jim Pinder (Sleep Token, Bring Me the Horizon)-fizzes with anger, frustration, and the balance of survival. These songs aren't just stories; they're personal fights via homelessness and addiction, messed-up systems, and broken connections.

2024's Modern Error documented singer Tony Maue's anguish at being taken into care at a young age. Grief and trauma don't vanish overnight; they twist and evolve, indifferent to who you are or what you face. Still, you push forward - because you have to. Pandora's Box has been opened. This continues to chronicle that journey.

One of the album's standout moments is "Signs" featuring Matt Heafy. "Signs" places the listener in a war-torn setting. "I want to write songs that matter. To make people think," Maue affirms. "People are dying. This needs to be addressed. It's about looking for meaning. Trying to find a place to belong. There's frustration, but also determination, even when the world feels like it's crumbling. I'm so excited that this one features Matt."

Defects hit the road hard in 2024-2025, sweeping across Europe with Trivium, Northlane, Of Mice and Men, Orbit Culture, and Funeral for a Friend. Their festival checklist was epic, Download, Slam Dunk (UK), Mystic (Poland), Rock Im Park, Rock Am Ring, Impericon, Rockharz, Summer Breeze (Germany), Rock for the People (Czechia), Jera On Air (Netherlands), Graspop, and Parkpop (Belgium).

Summer 2025 shifted to autumn, uncertainty hung over the band like a looming storm cloud and the heavens metaphorically opened, almost drowning Maue as life complications piled up, threatening to pull him under, reflected on "The Other Side" and "Afterglow." He shares, "'Afterglow' was saying, go on without me. I don't know if I'll be able to fix myself. The second verse talks about the justification of suicide. Accepting that I'm flawed, and I'll never change. It was a goodbye message, almost."

I'm fine now," he reassures. "The number of times I haven't been is still outbalanced."

"Modern Error was built from the very first songs we ever crafted from the moment of getting into a studio together," says guitarist James Threadwell. "On this album, we really had the space to develop and grow into ourselves. It's an exciting metamorphosis."

The album careers through the socio-political, "Artificial Icons" and "Heresy," a confrontation with blind faith and false hope. "All For Nothing," is aimed inwards. "When I was younger, overthinking led me to drugs. I nearly died. The worst part was feeling alone." Maue continues, "When I did drugs, I gave up. If I stop moving forward, I fall back."

Artificial Icons goes deeper than before, tethering itself to profound life experiences. 2026 offers Defects a bright light, and Maue and Threadwell welcome Rowan Jack (drums) and Orlando Morris-Winmill (guitar).

Music continues to light the path. "I can't give up. I've given up before. I know what that looks like, and I'm not doing that again," Maue reflects, with Threadwell adding, "There's no limit at this point. We have a vision, and there's nothing out of reach."

Related Stories

Defects Reveal 'All For Nothing' Visualizer

News > Defects