Hear Mayday Parade's 'Lying To Myself'

(The Syndicate) Mayday Parade have released "Lying To Myself," the latest single from their forthcoming album Sugar, due July 24. Sugar is the final installment in Mayday Parade's ambitious three-part album trilogy, which began in April 2025 with Sweet and continued with Sad in October 2025.

The year-plus creative undertaking has seen the band explore three distinct sonic identities. With the arrival of Sugar, Mayday Parade will have released nearly 30 songs and completed their biggest headline run to date, all while celebrating 20 years together.

Built around themes of denial, reflection, and self-reckoning, "Lying To Myself" captures Mayday Parade at their best, propelled by driving guitars and restless momentum, as they dive into the stories we tell ourselves to avoid confronting the truth. The track joins previously released single "Weekend Music" as the latest glimpse of a collection that brings the trilogy's creative vision full circle.

Reflecting on the song, guitarist Brooks Betts shares: "I had worked on this song for a month and couldn't get the vibe right until Alex gave me the idea to go a bit more minor with the chorus and the whole thing just fell into place."

If Sweet showcased the band's most immediate and energetic instincts and Sad explored its more introspective side, Sugar serves as the culmination of both. Produced once again by longtime collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount, the 10-song collection finds Mayday Parade moving confidently through the many corners of their sound, balancing nostalgia, reflection and forward momentum while bringing the trilogy's overarching vision to its conclusion.

From the driving moodiness of "Lying To Myself" to the glossy groove of forthcoming songs "Two Hearts" and "Sweet Sad Sugar," the album celebrates both where Mayday Parade have been and where they're headed. The collection closes with "What Happens Next," a hypnotic and open-ended finale that serves as both a fitting conclusion to the trilogy and a statement of intent for the future.

The release arrives following a landmark period for the band. Over the last two years, Mayday Parade celebrated their 20th anniversary with their largest North American tour to date, performed around the world alongside All Time Low, Simple Plan, and Jack's Mannequin, returned to the Vans Warped Tour main stage, and independently released nearly 30 songs across Sweet, Sad and Sugar.

With more than 1.49 billion streams, gold and platinum certifications, and a catalog that helped shape a generation of emo, pop-punk, and alternative fans, Mayday Parade continue to evolve while remaining true to the songwriting, ambition, and connection that have sustained them for two decades.

Mayday Parade 2026 Tour Dates

July 17 @ Stanislaus County Fair, Turlock, CA

July 18 @ Yaamava' Pool, Highland, CA

July 26 @ Vans Warped Tour Long Beach in Long Beach, CA

August 8 @ Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, NV

August 22 @ Vans Warped Tour Montreal in Montreal, QC

September 12 @ Vans Warped Tour Mexico City, in Mexico City, Mexico

September 26 @ Four Chord Music Festival, Pittsburgh, PA

October 1 @ Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA

January 22nd-26th @ E.N.D Cruise in Miami, FL (2027)

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