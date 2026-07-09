KNOSIS Unleash 'Kushizashi' Video

(ASPR) Japanese metal powerhouse KNOSIS, the boundary-pushing project led by acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Ryo Kinosh*ta, return with a brand-new standalone single "Kushizashi," arriving via SharpTone Records.

Serving as the band's first new music since the release of their debut album GENKNOSIS in 2025, "Kushizashi" is a fierce declaration of intent. Fusing razor-sharp riffs, crushing grooves, and Ryo Kinosh*ta's unmistakable blend of punishing screams and soaring melodies, the track finds KNOSIS at their most focused, relentless, and uncompromising. Speaking on the new single, Ryo Kinosh*ta says: "This is my declaration. I AM THAT I AM."

Fresh from introducing their crushing live show to European audiences on tour with Paledusk, KNOSIS continue to build momentum with "Kushizashi," a bold new standalone statement that proves the band's relentless evolution shows no signs of slowing down.

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