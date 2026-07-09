One Tribe Nation Featuring Corey Glover To Make Los Angeles Live Debut

(Sideways) One Tribe Nation will make its highly anticipated Los Angeles live debut on Saturday, July 25 at The Bluesadelic Sessions Live at The Den Studios, introducing audiences to one of Southern California's most accomplished new live bands.

Led by guitarist and musical director Michael Sanders and featuring Grammy-winning vocalist Corey Glover of Living Colour, the performance marks the first Los Angeles appearance of the band's powerhouse new lineup.

The show also serves as an early preview of the band's forthcoming third studio album, Estado Dorado, delivering an explosive mix of original music alongside bold reinterpretations of songs by Living Colour, Santana, Curtis Mayfield, Sly & The Family Stone, and other legendary artists.

The collaboration between Sanders and Glover grew out of friendship and songwriting. After hearing one of Sanders' unfinished songs through a mutual friend, Glover immediately connected with the material. Since then, the pair have written multiple songs together, recorded new music, and developed a creative partnership that has become the foundation of One Tribe Nation's next chapter.

"As a young Black rock kid, those guys were gods to us," says Sanders. "Working with Corey has been one of those surreal full-circle moments. The first song we wrote together sounded like we'd been making music together for years."

While Glover's legendary voice anchors the band, One Tribe Nation is far more than a featured artist project. The group brings together musicians whose combined resumes span some of the biggest names in rock, funk, jazz, soul, Latin music, and pop.

An All-Star Lineup

Corey Glover (Vocals) - Grammy Award-winning frontman of Living Colour, one of rock's most influential bands, known worldwide for classics including "Cult of Personality" and decades of acclaimed international touring.

Michael Sanders (Guitar / Founder) - Founder of One Tribe Nation whose career includes work alongside Nickelback, Flo Rida, Dyoxen, and collaborations with members of Santana, The Rolling Stones, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and the Zac Brown Band.

Christian Pepin (Percussion) - Two-time Grammy Award winner whose credits include Gilberto Santa Rosa, Kamasi Washington, and numerous internationally acclaimed Latin jazz and world music artists.

Uriah Duffy (Bass) - Former bassist for Whitesnake and an in-demand touring and session musician who has performed with Christina Aguilera, The Family Stone, and countless major artists across rock and pop.

Dave Schulz (Keyboards) - Veteran keyboardist whose career includes Berlin, Goo Goo Dolls, English Beat, and extensive work throughout the Los Angeles and New York music scenes.

David Cowan (Drums) - A highly respected drummer whose resume includes Lalah Hathaway, Sheila E., Common, Les McCann, Tom Coster, and a career spanning jazz, funk, R&B, and rock.

Ben Thomas (Vocals) - Former frontman of X-Zappa Plays Zappa, celebrated for his extraordinary vocal range and ability to move seamlessly between progressive rock, funk, jazz, and soul.

Together, One Tribe Nation embodies the multicultural spirit of Los Angeles through an electrifying blend of Afro-Latin rhythms, funk, rock, soul, jazz, and world music. Their live performances are designed as immersive celebrations of musicianship, diversity, and community bringing audiences together through songs that transcend genre and generation.

As the band prepares to release Estado Dorado later this year, the Los Angeles debut offers fans the first opportunity to experience the chemistry of one of the city's most exciting new musical collaborations.

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